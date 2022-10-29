Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Loyola Phoenix
‘The Lift We Need’: Loyola Men’s Soccer Finishes Regular Season Undefeated At Loyola Soccer Park
The Loyola men’s soccer team excelled at Loyola Soccer Park this season and went undefeated in all nine home matches. The Ramblers’ home-field advantage helped them compete against tough opponents thanks to their previous experience and the support of fans. This season, Loyola won six matches and fought...
Loyola Phoenix
Loyola Men’s Basketball Crushes Calumet in Exhibition Game
In the Loyola men’s basketball team’s only exhibition match of the 2022-23 season, the Ramblers defeated Calumet College 81-53 Oct. 30 at Gentile Arena. Loyola’s 51 rebounds and 46 points in the paint helped its offense overpower Calumet. The Crimson Wave won the tip-off to start the...
Photos: Edwardsville wins rematch with O'Fallon in Illinois Class 8A first-round matchup
There were five upsets in the first round of the Illinois Class 8A playoffs and No. 22 Edwardsville's 43-36 controversial victory at No. 11 O'Fallon on Saturday night figures to be one that will be talked about for years. Edwardsville (7-3), which advances to face sixth-seeded Loyola Academy ...
edglentoday.com
Marching Tigers Once Again Standout In Illinois State Band Championships, March In Halloween Parade
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers finished their competitive season this past weekend at the Illinois State Band Championship. In prelims, the band finished second place in Class 5A, earning a ticket to finals for the fourth time in school history, where they finished sixth overall in the finals.
The St. Louis Battlehawks Are Back
The XFL makes it official: the team will not change its name
AOL Corp
Alleged theft by treasurer is ‘heart-wrenching’ for metro-east softball organization
A Glen Carbon-based girls softball organization is reeling from news that its treasurer allegedly stole more than $64,000. “It’s heart-wrenching when you spend all that time and energy and something like this happens,” said Scott Griffith, a coach and past president of Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball. “You expect better of people.”
Battlehawks: XFL announces official name of St. Louis team
Big news Monday morning from the XFL.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022
With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri
Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Washington Missourian
Maps show how St. Louis Archdiocese may merge parishes
The St. Louis Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 active parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren Counties, leaving only five or six parishes in the region, according to information released by the Archdiocese. “Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us...
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
Queen of Hearts drawing takes place Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Ill.
Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
mymoinfo.com
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
Taylor Swift Snubs St. Louis on 'The Eras' Tour
She will still be coming to Missouri, but only to Kansas City
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
