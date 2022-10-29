ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Loyola Phoenix

Loyola Men’s Basketball Crushes Calumet in Exhibition Game

In the Loyola men’s basketball team’s only exhibition match of the 2022-23 season, the Ramblers defeated Calumet College 81-53 Oct. 30 at Gentile Arena. Loyola’s 51 rebounds and 46 points in the paint helped its offense overpower Calumet. The Crimson Wave won the tip-off to start the...
YORK, NY
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022

With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri

Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Maps show how St. Louis Archdiocese may merge parishes

The St. Louis Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 active parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren Counties, leaving only five or six parishes in the region, according to information released by the Archdiocese. “Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

