Photos: North Carolina faces Pitt in ACC football action

Can Roy Williams outdo The N&O staff? This week’s games: NC State-Wake Forest, UNC-Virginia, Duke-Boston College, NC Central-Howard, App State-Coastal Carolina, Clemson-Notre Dame, Georgia-Tennessee. Who do you think wins each matchup?
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
“He will always be my hero for saving my life,” the Duke defensive tackle’s father said. Ja’Mion Franklin donated stem cells that helped push his dad’s acute myeloid leukemia into remission. His mom is now battling breast cancer.
The Tar Heels are looking to extend their longest winning streak in Mack Brown’s second tenure to five games. “Special players make special seasons, and these guys, they’re just clicking,” said Brown, who’s never won at Virginia.
Duke, which hosts Fayetteville State tonight in an exhibition game, hit 2 of 17 3-pointers during a recent scrimmage at Houston. “We got open looks,” Tyrese Proctor said. “They just weren’t falling. Everyone’s just trusting the shooters.”
It’s been more than 22 years since a true freshman started at quarterback for the Pack. Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, that streak will come to an end. MJ Morris will start at QB for NC State as it hosts Wake Forest.
Even though ESPN’s FPI and the Sagarin ratings still have UNC behind Syracuse, FSU and Louisville, there’s nothing those teams can do about it. They’re fighting for second place while the Tar Heels are in an express lane to Charlotte.
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
After Wake Forest’s stunning loss to Louisville, and with the emergence of NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris, Saturday’s ACC Atlantic Division showdown could feature fireworks. The Demon Deacons opened as a 3-point favorite.
“College football always delivers right? It always delivers, from big wins to upsets to everything else,” said NC State’s Corrigan, who this week begins his role as chairman of the CFP committee, “so I’m excited about going in there.”
NC State, led by freshman QB MJ Morris, scored 19 unanswered points after falling behind 21-3 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Here’s a closer look at how the Pack rallied for its second consecutive comeback win at Carter-Finley.
“What I will tell them (Sunday) is I don’t want to hear Coastal mentioned, I don’t want to hear ACC championship mentioned and I don’t want to hear polls mentioned,” said UNC coach Mack Brown after the Tar Heels’ 42-24 win over Pitt.
Five ACC teams remain ranked in the latest AP Poll. UNC (No. 17) and NC State (No. 21) moved up after their wins, and Wake Forest fell to No. 20 after its loss at Louisville. Clemson, which is coming off a bye week, is still No. 5.
