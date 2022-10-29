ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Photos: North Carolina faces Pitt in ACC football action

By Robert Willett
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ub7lM_0irgdriy00

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Pitt Panthers in a key ACC football game, Saturday night, Oct. 29, 2022 in Chapel Hill.

Quarterback Drake Maye led the Tar Heels to a 42-24 win.

Check back for more photos from photojournalist Robert Willett during and after the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToYWs_0irgdriy00
North Carolina defensive coach Gene Chizik talks with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKmUi_0irgdriy00
The Pitt Panthers enter Kenan Stadium for their pre-game warm ups on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PakD_0irgdriy00
North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi prior to their game on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TMOn_0irgdriy00
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZH6LZ_0irgdriy00
The Tar Heels enter Kenan Stadium for their game against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16V7bk_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s DeAndre Boykins (16) leads the Tar Heels into Kenan Stadium for their game against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) scores a touchdown on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WJhJ_0irgdriy00
North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6kpj_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Josh Downs (11) tries to score after a six-yard pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Downs was stopped on the one yard line by Pitt’s Tylar Wiltz (10). Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AdXF_0irgdriy00
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye looks for Josh Downs (11) on a six-yard pass play in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKhZU_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Antoine Green (3) pulls in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye for a touchdown in the first quarter ahead of Pitt’s A.J. Woods (25) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnbPQ_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Antoine Green (3) pulls in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye for a touchdown in the first quarter ahead of Pitt’s A.J. Woods (25) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuL76_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Antoine Green (3) celebrates with Omarion Hampton (28) after a 16-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye for a touchdown in the first quarter ahead of Pitt’s A.J. Woods (25) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlcXf_0irgdriy00
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to a roughing the kicker penalty in the first quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh4Tv_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Antoine Green (3) looks for running room on a 50-yard gain after a pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X51Ho_0irgdriy00
Pitt’s Vincent Davis (22) is stopped by North Carolina’s Desmond Evans (10) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJcPi_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Elijah Green (21) scores the game winning touchdown on a two yard run to give the Tar Heels’ 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXwlQ_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Elijah Green (21) scores the game winning touchdown on a two yard run to give the Tar Heels’ 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u47HY_0irgdriy00
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye congratulates Elijah Green (21) after Green’s game winning touchdown on a two yard run to give the Tar Heels’ 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ft6TP_0irgdriy00
North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) scores a touchdown on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown on a one-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI4RT_0irgdriy00
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye rushes for nine yards in the third quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye had 61 yards rushing in the Tar Heels’ victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CXKt_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Josh Downs (11) pulls in a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye for a touchdown ahead of Pitt’s Erick Hallett II (31) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1tUV_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Josh Downs (11) reacts after scoring on a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye in the third quarter against Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYbzO_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Storm Duck breaks up a pass intended for Pitt’s Jared Wayne (5) on fourth down in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over to the Tar Heels on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMdrr_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Storm Duck breaks up a pass intended for Pitt’s Jared Wayne (5) on fourth down in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over to the Tar Heels on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCgtj_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Power Echols (23) works to recover a fumble by Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda (2) in the fourth quarter. Teammate Cedric Grey forced the fumble and eventually recovered the ball on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fK8nN_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Malaki Hamrick (24) reacts after teammate Cedric Grey forced a fumble by Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda and recovered the ball in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZBkf_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Malaki Hamrick (24) reacts after teammate Cedric Grey forced a fumble by Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda and recovered the ball in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vamyd_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Kamari Morales (88) reacts after a 22-yard pass reception from quarterback Drake Maye to set up a touchdown on the next play against Pitt in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEpWo_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Chris Collins (17) celebrates with Josh Downs (11) and his teammates following the Tar Heels’ 42-24 victory over Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSL5l_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Noland Brown (70) does a cartwheel as he celebrates the the Tar Heels’ 42-24 victory over Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKLg9_0irgdriy00
North Carolina’s Chris Collins (17) celebrates with his teammates following the Tar Heels’ 42-24 victory over Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceFAS_0irgdriy00
North Carolina coach Mack Brown acknowledges the student section as he leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 42-24 victory over Pitt on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
572
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy