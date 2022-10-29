Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDIO-TV
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
FOX 21 Online
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
WDIO-TV
Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
WDIO-TV
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Reopens After Months Of Construction
DULUTH, Minn. — Monday was a great day for drivers wanting to go up the hill as 21st Avenue East is finally open to traffic. This main East Hillside Street has been under construction since late June. The affected areas began at London Road and went all the way...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police investigating potential gun threat
Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
WDIO-TV
Garfield Ave. reopens after oversized truck became stuck
Garfield Avenue was temporarily shut down on Monday afternoon when an oversized truck with a load got stuck just before noon. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the road was open to traffic approximately one hour later. According to MnDOT, an oversized, overweight load got stuck at the intersection of...
boreal.org
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
CLOQUET, MN -- A multiple vehicle crash on I-35 is impacting traffic near the Atkinson Bridge south of Cloquet. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash is located in the southbound lanes near Exit 235 and Exit 227. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers will want to expect delays.
FOX 21 Online
DPD Searches For Suspect Who Threatened Person With Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, they got a call about a male threatening someone with a gun over on the 100-block of North First Street West. The suspect took off before officers got there. Later that afternoon, officers got a tip...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Assistance Applications Now Accepted At Salvation Army In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Those who may need some help celebrating Christmas this year can sign up for assistance starting Tuesday. At the Duluth Salvation Army, families can apply for different types of assistance for the holidays. Applications for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner package can sign up November 1...
kdal610.com
Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a man barricaded in a residence alone. Officers made phone contact with the suspect and de-escalated the incident. The man exited the building...
FOX 21 Online
Community Garden Program Free to Public in Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn.–Even though it’s not gardening season, a community garden in Lincoln Park is still looking for those with a green thumb to get involved. There’s a plot near Harrison Park that is now reserved for growing fruits and vegetables. This garden was awarded two free libraries through the city of Duluth’s Love Your Block campaign. The free libraries that were granted to the space are actually to store non-perishable food items instead of books.
WDIO-TV
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
FOX 21 Online
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive
BURNETT COUNTY — A 41-year-old inmate at the Burnett County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by staff Friday night, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On October 28, 2022, at 6:59 p.m., Inmate Chad Daly, 41 years of...
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
