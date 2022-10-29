Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Could Celtics Trade Ime Udoka To Nets? Deal Reportedly ‘Unlikely’
The Boston Celtics can trade suspended head coach Ime Udoka to another NBA team in a pursuit of either draft picks or cash, given that he remains under contract. But that doesn’t mean the Celtics will do so. Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics on Sept. 22 due...
Jaylen Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Story About Ime Udoka Joining Nets
Shockwaves were sent across the NBA on Tuesday afternoon with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a very unceremonious exit from the Celtics for Udoka, who guided the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance last season during his first year at the helm. Udoka was serving a team-issued, season-long suspension for violation of Celtics organization policies. Udoka reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and used “crude language” toward the individual.
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
NBA Analyst Defends Kyrie Irving Given Nets Star In ‘Contract Year’
Kyrie Irving has come under extensive fire for his controversial tweet last week, but one analyst who’s followed the Brooklyn Nets now is speaking in his defense. Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, a lead NBA insider for Bally Sports, spoke out on Irving’s situation while appearing on a New York television station Monday night. Robinson defended Irving, who sparked controversy for tweeting support for the film, “Hebrews To Negroes,” which is based on a book that reportedly includes anti-Semitic tropes, while referring to what the Nets guard did as “kitchen-table talk.”
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as an unrestricted free agent. Williams, 23, could garner some interest...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Appears To Have Changed Stance On Controversial Tweet
Did Kyrie Irving change his mind about his controversial tweet, or does he simply want the conversation to go away?. The smart money would be on the latter as after the Nets star said he won’t “stand down” on a tweet where he “promoted” an anti-Semitic film. Irving has promptly deleted said tweet a day later, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who got into a heated argument with Irving following Brooklyn’s 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Utah Jazz G Collin Sexton's Role to Grow?
Eric Waldren of The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Utah Jazz are being cautious with guard Collin Sexton in his recovery from last year’s torn meniscus and that the 23-year-old’s role will likely grow as the season progresses. Acquired by Utah in the blockbuster deal that sent superstar...
Charles Barkley Believes NBA ‘Dropped Ball’ On Nets Star Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving was not suspended prior to the Nets’ matchup against the Chicago Bulls, and one NBA Hall of Famer believes that was a missed opportunity by the NBA. Things are not looking too well in Brooklyn as Steve Nash was fired as head coach days after his now former All-Star point guard made headlines by going at it with a reporter for posting an anti-Semitic film on his Twitter account. Irving deleted the tweet Monday, but NBA fans have let their voices be heard. The All-Star guard did not speak to media before Tuesday’s game.
NBA Analyst Rips Nets As ‘Most Unlikeable Team’ Amid Ime Udoka Reports
The Brooklyn Nets continue to invite controversy into their building, and now are rightfully catching flak for it. Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitic social media promotion now has been compounded by the Nets “mutually” parting ways with head coach Steve Nash and reportedly seeking suspended head coach Ime Udoka to take over his position. Less than six weeks ago, Udoka was suspended from the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 campaign due to violations of team policy, which reportedly related to an improper relationship with a team staffer. It felt like Udoka wouldn’t coach the Celtics again after the team announced its suspension.
NBA Rumors: Nets Plan To Pry Ime Udoka Away From Celtics
The Nets’ decision to make a head coaching change appears to have given Ime Udoka a new lease on life in the NBA. Brooklyn and Steve Nash on Tuesday mutually agreed to part ways in wake of the team’s slow start to the 2022-23 season. Shortly thereafter, developing reports from top league insiders elevated suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka from a “strong frontrunner” to replace Nash to the probable next head coach of the Nets.
How Kevin Durant Found Out About Steve Nash’s Nets Departure
The NBA was shocked when the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, and you can count Kevin Durant as one of those people as well. Brooklyn lost their first game without their head coach. Despite 32 points from Durant, the Nets fell to the Chicago Bulls, 108-99. Kyrie Irving, who has been the center of controversy over sharing an anti-Semitic film on Twitter, did not score his first points until the fourth quarter. The All-Star guard finished the game with four points on 2-for-12 shooting with six rebounds and seven assists.
Fans Wear ‘Fight Anti-Semitism’ Shirts Courtside To Troll Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving claims to support people who stand up for what they believe in, so hopefully he came away admiring a small group of fans who sat courtside Monday. A half-dozen or so fans who had court-level seats for the Brooklyn Nets’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers wore “Fight Anti-Semitism” T-shirts in an unmistakable statement targeted at Irving. The ex-Boston Celtics guard sparked controversy last week for tweeting support for the film, “Hebrews To Negroes,” which is based on a book that reportedly includes many anti-Semitic tropes and historical inaccuracies.
Nets Superstar Kevin Durant 'Shocked' by Steve Nash's Firing
As ESPN’s Nick Friedell reports, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was “shocked” to hear of Steve Nash’s ousting as head coach. After Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, Durant said, “You’re always shocked when a move like this happens. But it’s normal in the NBA. It’s about getting ready for the game tonight. It’s a quick turn always in the league, especially during the season. You’ve got practice, games coming up, so you can’t think too much about it. It was on my mind for a little bit today.”
Nets Shielding Kyrie Irving From Media Following Insane Rant
The Brooklyn Nets are on a slippery slope when it comes to handling Kyrie Irving’s continuous stream of controversy, and they seem to be taking every wrong turn on the way down. Irving, who has kept himself enthralled in controversy since arriving in Brooklyn in July of 2019, recently...
Why Brad Marchand ‘Lucky’ After Undergoing Double Hip Surgery
Had Brad Marchand only undergone surgery on one of his hips in the offseason, the outlook of his NHL career would have been very different. The Boston Bruins winger had a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair in May that sidelined him for five months — a month ahead of schedule. Marchand decided to have the surgery over playing through it in order to play as long as possible, and he had the choice to get one or both hips done.
Bulls Star G Zach LaVine Expected to Play Tuesday vs. Nets
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine, who is listed as questionable due to left knee management, is expected to play Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. LaVine is not expected to suit up in the second half of Chicago’s back-to-back set versus the Charlotte...
76ers Get Slapped On Hands, Lose Late Draft Picks For Tampering
Just about nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers in the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season. Sitting at 3-4, Philadelphia hasn’t exactly looked like the deep and talented team it was supposed to be headed into the season. James Harden looks like an All-NBA player again, but Joel Embiid’s play has slipped significantly from that of a season ago. Their bench, which was revamped this offseason, ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every category. And Doc Rivers’ seat is growing warmer by the game. The icing on the cake? They just got punished for the way they built this team.
Steve Nash, Nets Agree To Part Ways After Slow Start To Season
The Nets remained in the headlines Tuesday afternoon. Brooklyn and head coach Steve Nash mutually agreed to part ways after starting the 2022-23 NBA season with a 2-5 record. The Nets announced the move via Twitter. “We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the...
Celtics Will Potentially See Plenty Of Ime Udoka This Season With Nets
Even after suspending Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 campaign, it looks like the Boston Celtics will see the embattled head coach on the court this season after all. Reports surfaced Tuesday that Udoka is on the verge of taking over as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the organization and former head coach Steve Nash parted ways that same day. The Celtics seem so eager to put the Udoka scandal behind them that they don’t mind him leaving — and reportedly doing so without any compensation in return — to join a division rival.
