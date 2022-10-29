Read full article on original website
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Returns Home to Host Rhode Island, Saint Louis this Week
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (10-14, 4-9) returns home for the final five matches of the regular season, starting with Rhode Island (6-10, 2-11) on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. and then two matches against Saint Louis (15-11, 7-7) on Friday and Saturday, at 6 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively. All three matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
fordhamsports.com
Golf Concludes Fall Schedule with Fifth-Place Finish at Metropolitan Intercollegiate
West Orange, N.J. - Sophomore Jake Mrva and Chris Konefal set or matched career-bests across the board on day two of the Metropolitan Intercollegiate at the Montclair Golf Club, helping the Rams to a fifth-place finish. FDU took home team honors, while Wagner's Thomas Choi's 4-under moved him to the top of the individual leaderboard.
fordhamsports.com
Golf in Fourth After First Day of Metropolitan Intercollegiate
West Orange, N.J. – Fordham golf opened play at the annual Metropolitan Intercollegiate, hosted by Wagner at the Montclair Golf Club, finishing the opening round at a collective 18-over 298 in fourth out of eight squads. Fairleigh Dickinson ended the day atop the leaderboard at 1-under, led by Jaime Julve at 3-under in a share of the individual lead. Fordham was led by both P.J. O'Rourke and Jake Mrva at 2-over.
fordhamsports.com
Brown Nabs Third Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Award
Newport News, Va. – Fordham volleyball's Audrey Brown has been named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for a third time this season, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Brown posted back-to-back 19-kill efforts over a weekend split at Duquesne. Brown continues to be instrumental to the Rams'...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Tennis Closes Out Fall Season at Shark Bite Invitational
Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – The Fordham women's tennis team closed out its fall schedule at the Shark Bite Invitational hosted by Nova Southwestern University at the NSU Tennis Complex at Rolling Hills. The Rams competed against players from the host school along with the University of Tampa and St....
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
Black bear spotted in Yonkers
YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Residents spotted a black bear in Yonkers, police said Monday. The bear sightings were reported in the Lawrence Park neighborhood near Essex Place and Rockledge Road, officials said. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098. People […]
Mama J’s is expanding with a new Richmond market
Lester Johnson, who owns Mama J’s with his mother Velma Johnson, said the Second Street space will be transformed into Mama J’s Market.
Virginia Business
CoStar Group breaks ground on $460M Richmond expansion
CoStar will have more than 1M square feet downtown. Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group Inc., a commercial real estate data and analytics provider, broke ground on its $460 million downtown Richmond expansion Tuesday. Announced in December 2021, the campus will include a LEED platinum certified 26-story, 510-foot tower, 750,000 square feet...
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road
The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.
‘Get the heck out of our community’: Local leaders hold emergency press conference after Richmond triple shooting
Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson hosted an emergency press conference on Saturday, Oct. 29, in response to a recent triple shooting outside the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
Analysis: Dissecting New York's status as a 'blue' state
A political science professor says when it comes to red vs. blue, she says all states are red by nature with clusters like big cities that are big enough to turn the state blue.
talkofthesound.com
Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95 New in Rochelle Larchmont Area
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 1, 2022) — New Rochelle Firefighters and New York State Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a car and tractor trailer shortly before 1:00 am. The car was overturned. The right line was closes southbound on I-95 between exit 17 and exit...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold at West Hempstead store
Officials say the tickets were purchased at Bolla located at 820 Hempstead Ave.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
