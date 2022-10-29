ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Returns Home to Host Rhode Island, Saint Louis this Week

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (10-14, 4-9) returns home for the final five matches of the regular season, starting with Rhode Island (6-10, 2-11) on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. and then two matches against Saint Louis (15-11, 7-7) on Friday and Saturday, at 6 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively. All three matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fordhamsports.com

Golf in Fourth After First Day of Metropolitan Intercollegiate

West Orange, N.J. – Fordham golf opened play at the annual Metropolitan Intercollegiate, hosted by Wagner at the Montclair Golf Club, finishing the opening round at a collective 18-over 298 in fourth out of eight squads. Fairleigh Dickinson ended the day atop the leaderboard at 1-under, led by Jaime Julve at 3-under in a share of the individual lead. Fordham was led by both P.J. O'Rourke and Jake Mrva at 2-over.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
fordhamsports.com

Brown Nabs Third Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week Award

Newport News, Va. – Fordham volleyball's Audrey Brown has been named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for a third time this season, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Brown posted back-to-back 19-kill efforts over a weekend split at Duquesne. Brown continues to be instrumental to the Rams'...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Tennis Closes Out Fall Season at Shark Bite Invitational

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – The Fordham women's tennis team closed out its fall schedule at the Shark Bite Invitational hosted by Nova Southwestern University at the NSU Tennis Complex at Rolling Hills. The Rams competed against players from the host school along with the University of Tampa and St....
TAMPA, FL
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
PIX11

Black bear spotted in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Residents spotted a black bear in Yonkers, police said Monday. The bear sightings were reported in the Lawrence Park neighborhood near Essex Place and Rockledge Road, officials said. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098. People […]
YONKERS, NY
Virginia Business

CoStar Group breaks ground on $460M Richmond expansion

CoStar will have more than 1M square feet downtown. Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group Inc., a commercial real estate data and analytics provider, broke ground on its $460 million downtown Richmond expansion Tuesday. Announced in December 2021, the campus will include a LEED platinum certified 26-story, 510-foot tower, 750,000 square feet...
RICHMOND, VA
talkofthesound.com

Tractor Trailer Crash on I-95 New in Rochelle Larchmont Area

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 1, 2022) — New Rochelle Firefighters and New York State Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a car and tractor trailer shortly before 1:00 am. The car was overturned. The right line was closes southbound on I-95 between exit 17 and exit...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

