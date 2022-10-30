ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To The Point: What to know before heading to the polls

By Rick Albin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Just days before the election, two West Michigan County Clerks share what you need to know before you go to the polls.

Ottawa County’s Justin Roebuck said it’s important to prepare ahead of time.

“There’s a lot of candidates on the ballot so Michigan.gov/vote is a great resource as you go in to recognize there’s a lot of offices choose from a lot of offices to vote on and it’s important,” he said.

Lisa Posthumus Lyons from Kent County said that while voters can feel intimidated when voting because it’s a “big deal,” election workers can help.

“If you make a mistake go and talk to the election workers, they will spoil that ballot. They’ll issue a new one to you so you can cast your vote properly,” she said.

Postumus Lyons is also reminding voters to bring their ID.

“We do require voter ID in Michigan however, like it or not if you don’t have one you are able to receive a ballot if you file an affidavit of identity saying you are who you say you are,” she said.

Plus the clerks talk about election security and what you should know about the integrity of the system on this “To the Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 29.

