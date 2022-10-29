MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a unique and rare chance to help stop gun violence. On Saturday, Oct. 29, anyone can turn over a firearm, no questions asked, and get paid for it.A gun buyback event is happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.You can get a $150 gift card for any handguns turned in, and a $250 gift card for any automatic guns, assault rifles, or long guns.The purpose is to get more guns off the streets of the Twin Cities before that gun is used in a crime."You can turn in your weapon...

