Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State men’s basketball announces ticket information for Palestra game vs. Purdue
One of the more intriguing games on the 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball schedule was a return to The Palestra in Philadelphia to face Purdue on Jan. 8, and Wednesday, the program announced how fans can score tickets to that matchup. Tickets for the matchup — which will tip...
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
CFB Week 10 ATS: Can Alabama jump back into the playoff picture with a win over LSU?
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer give their predictions on this weekend's Alabama vs. LSU game.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
KAAL-TV
Hwy 52 Hader interchange ribbon cutting ceremony set for Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that area residents and businesses are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project Hader interchange. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the new interchange. The...
Gun buyback event on Saturday expands services to help people start a new path
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a unique and rare chance to help stop gun violence. On Saturday, Oct. 29, anyone can turn over a firearm, no questions asked, and get paid for it.A gun buyback event is happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.You can get a $150 gift card for any handguns turned in, and a $250 gift card for any automatic guns, assault rifles, or long guns.The purpose is to get more guns off the streets of the Twin Cities before that gun is used in a crime."You can turn in your weapon...
Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin County
The Minnesota Food Truck Association is encouraging owners and operators to speak out against what it calls an unreasonable licensing fee increase. In a Friday announcement, the Minnesota Food Truck Association called attention to a proposal from Hennepin County that would increase licensing fees for vendors in the county, including for food, lodging and tobacco next year.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0