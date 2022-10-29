Read full article on original website
Doyle: Reason STRs are on ballots all over
The phenomenon of short-term rentals has changed over time. What was once seen as a great option for locals and visitors alike has morphed into the equivalent of many mini hotels scattered throughout town, creating myriad problems. It should come as no surprise that the short-term rental issue is on...
Jaycox: Well, got that one wrong
In the Tuesday, Nov. 1, column by John Colson, he states about Wisconsin: “In fact, nearly half (47%) of the state’s population is made up of people of color, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.”. Well, in fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wisconsin’s white population is...
Zadvorny: That rare gem
It is more rare than you would believe to have a state representative who truly represents his constituency every time he votes. It is even more rare to have a state representative who proactively represents his district and works across this aisle to make sure that happens. Perry Will is...
O’Leary: The clear choice
We are voting for Elizabeth Velasco for state representative for District 57. because, as a small business owner and a wildland firefighter, she is the candidate who is most in touch with the needs and values of our new house district. Elizabeth knows how important it is to find more...
