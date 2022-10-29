ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years

By Ashley Imlay
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ803_0irgcWHC00
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same.

Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years.

The ladies started working at the burger joint at age 20; since then, they've become fixtures in the community.

Elaine Hamilton remembers going to work at another location while their restaurant was under construction about six years ago. "That other place is not my home. But this one is my home," she said Friday. "I know the people here. I know the manager. I know the people."

The friendly 60-year-old said customers often tell her and her sister that they "do a great job" cleaning the restaurant.

Ellen Hamilton also said she likes her job because she has "met a lot of people" as she delivers food to the tables inside the restaurant.

"I clean everything," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt3ib_0irgcWHC00
Ellen and Elaine Hamilton, McDonald’s crew members show some of their work areas at the 3300 S. Main Street location in Salt Lake City, where the two have worked for 40 years and were recognized on Friday. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ellen Hamilton said she likes working with her sister, who is her best friend. They do everything together.

One McDonald's customer was so impressed with the sisters, she reached out to the president of the international fast food company to pay recognition to them, "because she cared so much about them," said Darin Angeli, who represents Watson Management, which owns and operates the Salt Lake location.

Angeli recognized the twins Friday for their time at the company during a ceremony at the restaurant with their coworkers, friends and family members.

Related

"It just means a lot to us, when we can keep employees that long," she said. "Not only do they make our customers happy, but they make us happy, too. They've been around for so long, we can trust and rely on them. They show up every day, and so it means everything. It means the world to us."

Angeli said the sisters help take care of the lobby, cook fries, take out trash and deliver orders to the customers. "They're basically our presence out here, and that's why so many customers like them."

Family members say the job has helped keep the Hamilton sisters young. But the exuding happiness comes naturally — they love talking to people, serving and spreading joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhVnV_0irgcWHC00
Ellen and Elaine Hamilton, who have worked at McDonald's for 40 years, pose for photos with Ron Nielsen, a general manager, and his wife, Tawna Nielsen, an area supervisor, after the sisters were recognized for their service in Salt Lake City on Friday. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

"They're hard workers. They take care of all of us," said a brother, Greg Hamilton.

"It's really amazing that they have done so well, especially since my parents have both passed away. They still live in the same house that we all grew up in," he said. "I'm just so thrilled that McDonald's has been so willing to work with them."

A sister-in-law said Ellen and Elaine Hamilton have no plans of retiring, as "60 is just a number" to the sisters. The job is one of the things that helps keep them young, Lynda Hamilton said, pointing to how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic was for them, as they couldn't visit people like they're used to.

The sister duo also loves sharing stories about their long-time participation in the Special Olympics. Most recently, they both received gold medals for bocce ball. They have also bowled, snowshoed, cross-country skied, ran in track and field, ice skated and swam.

"They're such a great example of the Special Olympics and the love and joy of the Special Olympics," said Yolanda Kunder, sports development director for the organization. "We just love these girls very much."

During their time in the Special Olympics, the Hamilton sisters said they have loved meeting famous athletes like figure skater Dorothy Hamill, a former Miss America winner, and a professional baseball player, among public figures.

Lynda Hamilton said she can't go anywhere with the twins without running into people who know and love them.

"I mean, we'll even be in Disneyland, and we'll run into people that go, 'I know you,'" Lynda Hamilton said.

While the McRib sandwich, Halloween Happy Meal pails and other limited-time menu items might come and go, these smiley workers won't be putting away their trademark uniforms any time soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
105.5 The Fan

Utah Woman Attacked After Facebook Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong

When one finds oneself looking for a last-minute Halloween costume, options can be limited. Do you go to the big box store and buy some wrinkled mess in a plastic bag? Do you roll the dice at Goodwill and hope to find something passable? Or do you turn to the dark side of the internet and risk using...Facebook Marketplace?
PROVO, UT
KUTV

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
herrimanjournal.com

Kennecott goes green

Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide

Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy