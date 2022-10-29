ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

The Three Must-See Movie Monologues of the Year

By Coleman Spilde
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDg9U_0irgcUVk00
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty, A24, IFC Films and Focus Features

There is a certain subset of Twitter and the Internet at large that thrives whenever actresses are acting. I know that sounds like an inexplicable and rudimentary—almost inane—statement, but it’s true. There are things like Media Twitter, Stan Twitter, and Queer Twitter. And there very much is Actresses Acting Twitter. (Actually, that and Queer Twitter may be one in the same.).

As a proud member of all three of those communities, I invite you to join me today, so together we can celebrate the greatest phenomenon that occurs within the craft of Women Acting: the monologue.

This year, we’ve been treated to several. Mila Kunis , Renate Reinsve , and Bella Ramsey have all given some moving speeches in their respective films. And that’s just to name a few!

But none have been quite so memorable as the monologues performed by the leads in Pearl , Resurrection , and TÁR . What’s more, is that the astounding monologues performed in these films are all done in one shot.

As a quick note: one-take and one-shot are often used interchangeably, and normally that’s fine, as you can typically discern what someone means depending on the context. But I want to be sure everyone understands what I’m talking about here. These monologues were not necessarily done and wrapped in one single take, but rather occur as one long shot; a trick of the camera that requires every element to be just right or it risks falling apart, necessitating another take.

These are monologues that test what performers are capable of, digging down to the grisly ennui of humanity and womanhood, laying the characters bare for the audience. Each one is unforgettable—the kind of knockout performances that remind us that, in the dark of the theater and under the spell of the performers stretching up eighty feet in front of us, we can feel every emotion at once.

Both Resurrection and Pearl are relatively lean films. Their intention is to pull in focus on the fragile psyches of their lead characters, maximizing the emotional payoff with a minimal budget. They’re stylish and beautifully crafted. Pearl ’s technicolor landscapes reflect its titular protagonist’s artificiality, as Pearl tries to make herself seem like a normal girl amidst the chaos of WWI-era despondency. Elsewhere, Resurrection ’s sparse gray color palette and brutalist concrete buildings loom over its lead like the haunting past she’s long tried to escape.

Resurrection stars Rebecca Hall as Maggie, a woman who comes face to face with her abuser for the first time in 20 years, and learns that his hold on her is not nearly as depleted as she would’ve liked to believe. It’s quite an antithesis to Pearl , in which Mia Goth embodies the titular role ( for the second time this year ) of the lethal sociopath who’s determined to escape her family’s farm for a life of stardom, no matter the cost. But though the films are so different in their nature, both Goth and Hall deliver pivotal monologues that ground their characters and all of the complicated decisions they make throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxW0E_0irgcUVk00
Christopher Moss/A24

https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/rebecca-halls-7-minute-monologue-in-resurrection-is-a-tour-de-force

In Resurrection , as Maggie begins her speech, delivered to an intern in her office, things start heavy and somehow become more horrific throughout seven uninterrupted minutes. Maggie slowly unpacks her trauma, letting it all spill out slowly, like a viscous poison that has long been pumping through her veins. Hall lets each revelation about her character’s past fall and land with the intensity of a grenade with a rickety pin—every word feels like it has the power to level the building.

Pearl’s monologue isn’t so much about revelation as it is about admission. The audience is already aware of what Pearl is capable of, it’s likely the reason they paid for the ticket to see her gallivant around her farm with a razor-sharp pitchfork. But Pearl ’s existence as a prequel to X serves to answer questions about how Pearl became such a bloodthirsty killer. Throughout the film, we watch her descent into unfettered madness, a state she feels much more comfortable in than reality. But when stardom remains out of reach even after all of the nefarious deeds she commits to give herself a leg up, Pearl is thrust back to the tipping point of sanity for one last bout of clarity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Octrf_0irgcUVk00
IFC Films

Running just longer than Resurrection ’s seven-minute monologue, Pearl ’s one-shot focuses on Goth’s mascara-stained face as she retreats into her character’s darkest anxieties. “Seems like there’s something missing in me that the rest of the world has,” Pearl says. For her, there are several missing pieces: love, attention, purpose, and stability. It’s all boiled over into a vengeful, jealous rage. “It’s an awful feeling, like a rot, the way it just twists and turns at your insides,” she tells her sister-in-law. Goth’s natural, high vocal register and traces of her British accent are nowhere to be found, here. She disappears into Pearl without a single cut. And then, as Goth told me last month , she and director Ti West would do it all over again.

Perhaps the crowning achievement of this year’s selection of one-shot monologues isn’t really a monologue at all, but I’m sneaking it in because it’s just so damn arresting. By now, you’ve surely heard about what a force Cate Blanchett is in TÁR . If not, trust me when I say that you should run out to the nearest theater that’s screening the film to see it for yourself, now that it has finally expanded nationwide.

TÁR is a complex character study of fictional maestro Lydia Tár, played by Blanchett. She’s worked her way up in the classical music scene not by being showy, but by being the best. Lydia’s reverence has lent her a great deal of power, and the film is a magnificent examination of the inherent toxicity that comes with it. TÁR may be the first film to finally nail the nuances of so-called “cancel culture”—a term that almost feels primitive when discussing a work of this magnitude—and its most memorable scene finds the maestro jumping back and forth between brilliance and belligerence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Klubn_0irgcUVk00
Focus Features

While teaching a class at Julliard, Lydia does some good-natured sparring of wits with a student who doesn’t agree with her lauding of Bach as one of the great composers, citing his racism and other improprieties. Lydia takes this as an opportunity to school her pupil on what she says music—particularly classical music and conducting—is really all about. “If you want to dance the mask, you must service the composer,” she says. “You must stand in front of your audience and God and obliterate yourself.”

Lydia’s insistence that one must compromise their identity and morality for the craft is presented at the tail end of a take that continues for more than ten minutes, completely unbroken. By the time it finishes, you feel as though you’ve just been privy to an anthropological documentary, some reflexive study of human nature. It’s staggering, and, because of its enormity, you initially become convinced that Lydia Tár is correct: sacrificing your humanity is necessary to appreciate art.

That is, of course, wrong. And that’s what’s so dazzling about this particular one-shot. Blanchett may not be monologuing per se, but the focus remains firmly on what the character wants you to believe. It’s so convincing that you’ll spend the rest of the film trying to work out whether or not Lydia Tár’s perspective—and all of the undeniable talent and intelligence that led her there—has some modicum of truth at the heart of it.

That’s what all of these performances do so well: they bore into the audience to make us participants, pondering other realities with empathy instead of just sitting rigid as mere spectators. Resurrection , TÁR , and Pearl may not have much in common thematically, but each one is a testament to the immense power of its lead actress.

All of these monologues are Oscar-worthy, which is a shame because both Pearl and Resurrection veer on horror, meaning they’re likely to be shut out by the Academy. The powers that be have never taken kindly to horror, unless it’s such a cultural phenomenon that it’s impossible to ignore (see: Jodie Foster in Silence of the Lambs ). Maybe there’s a chance that the sheer excellence of these films—and the amount of organic buzz they’ve generated—will turn that around, and next year they will compete alongside the more Oscar-friendly TÁR . If that’s not the case, and you find me talking to myself out on the street about how good these scenes are, just call it my own one-shot monologue.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush

A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
TheDailyBeast

Actor Tim Roth’s Musician Son Cormac Dies of Cancer at 25

Actor Tim Roth is mourning the death of his musician son Cormac, who battled cancer for a year. The family announced his Oct. 16 passing on Monday, remembering the guitarist and composer as “a wild and electric ball of energy.” “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the statement said. Cormac Roth announced on Instagram in July that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ-cell cancer the previous November. “It is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote then.
TheDailyBeast

‘Bee Movie’ Just Turned 15—and So Did Jerry Seinfeld’s Cannes Bee Suit

In 2007, culture as we knew it diverged into two categories. For the rest of recorded history, there would be the time Before Bee Movie (“BBM”) and the time After Bee Movie. It’s hard to believe we’ve already marked 15 years to the day—November 2, 2007—when Jerry Seinfeld and DreamWorks Animation debuted their magnum opus. A decade and a half ago, Renée Zellweger looked at a script in which she’d play a woman falling in love with Jerry Seinfeld as a bee and said, “Sure, why not!” It’s the bizarro cultural artifact that birthed a thousand memes almost a decade...
TheDailyBeast

Listen to This Creepy Robot Cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

From bots that can create award-winning “paintings” to ones that can make new videos, AI is getting better and better at creating art. This is fueling discourse into the ethics and implications of bot-made art that’s got plenty of people worried about what it means when a computer can even emulate creativity, something many previously thought was reserved for humans.And if you weren’t creeped out before, maybe this uncanny valley-ass cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” will convince you.The song above was “sung” by Holly+, an AI created by flesh-and-blood musician Holly Herndon. She describes Holly+ as her “digital twin” that’s...
TheDailyBeast

‘Black Adam’ Proves It’s Time for Edgy Superhero Movies to Die

Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does director Jaume Collet-Serra attempt to bridge the gap and get us to invest in these minor demigods? Simple; by dusting off ol’ reliable: pure, uncut, capital-“E” edge.
TheDailyBeast

Forget ‘Don’t Worry Darling’—‘The Wonder’ Is the Florence Pugh Performance You Need to See

Sebastián Lelio’s films about female sorrow and resilience also double as commentaries on cinema itself, and that’s made overt—if no less complex and entrancing—by The Wonder (Nov. 2 in theaters; Nov. 16 on Netflix), the Chilean director’s adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. Co-written with Donoghue and Alice Birch, and led by an intensely coiled performance from Florence Pugh, Lelio’s 19th century drama is a multifaceted portrait of storytelling: the way it enlightens and deludes, tells us what we long to hear and forwards the myths we want to perpetuate, and blinds us to the truth...
TheDailyBeast

‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.Advance copies of the fifth season of the hit show have been distributed to media organizations, and U.K. tabloid the Sun reported Tuesday that...
TheDailyBeast

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Have a New Villain?

This post contains spoilers for episodes 8, 9, and 10 of Love Is Blind Season 3.Love Is Blind Season 3’s first wedding may have ended in disaster, but somehow the fickle groom is not this season’s worst villain—or even the second worst. Or the third. (He might be the fourth.)On Wednesday, Netflix released episodes 8 through 10 of its most cringe-inducing season yet (the finale will debut next week). The last installment released this week sees our first couple nervously ambling down the altar: Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada. In a moment that stuns a roomful of wedding guests...
TheDailyBeast

Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates for 2023 ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she’s hitting the road with a massive stadium tour in 2023. The singer says the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be a “journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” Swift added in an Instagram post unveiling the tour, which is set to include Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers as opening acts. She noted the tour had been “a long time coming” after her 2020 shows were canceled due to the pandemic. The new run of shows will begin on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona—the same place her last tour began in 2018. Swift has released four albums since her last tour, with songs from her new record “Midnights” making history by currently occupying all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Read it at Variety
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

James Corden Says He ‘Inadvertently’ Stole a Ricky Gervais Joke

Late-night host James Corden is under fire again—this time for ripping off a Ricky Gervais joke. Corden told the joke, about the foolishness of people getting angry about a sign for guitar lessons, on Monday night’s show—and then Gervais cheekily posted the clip on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Gervais told a follower that he assumed a writer on the CBS show fed Corden the joke because “I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand up routine word for word like that.” And after Gervais deleted the clip, he explained to another follower that he “started to feel sorry for him.” Corden—who took heat last month for being rude to a waiter at Balthazar in Manhattan—took the flattery route after being called out. “Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him,” he tweeted. “It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

“Weasley is our king”? How about “Radcliffe is our king”? More than two years after publicly denouncing Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s full-throated and sustained transphobia in an open letter, Daniel Radcliffe revisited his reasons for his choice to condemn her hateful rhetoric. In a new interview with IndieWire, he attributed his motivation for the letter—penned in partnership with the Trevor Project—to LGBTQ+ Potter fans. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe said. “And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.” Reflecting that he also wouldn’t have “been able to look myself in the mirror” if he hadn’t publicly taken a stand, Radcliffe added, “But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”Read it at IndieWire
TheDailyBeast

Keith McNally Reignites His Spiraling Flame War With James Corden

NYC restauranteur Keith McNally has renewed hostilities with James Corden over the latter’s conduct at McNally’s eatery Balthazar, using Instagram to rescind his acceptance of Corden’s previous apology for making a “rude comment.” “I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday’s London Times Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN,” McNally wrote on Instagram, quoting Corden: “I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language…How is it remotely a thing? When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there.” “On second viewing, I found [Corden’s] TV ‘confessional’ contrived and phony,” McNally fumed. “The actor will say anything to save his bacon. In the scheme of things, my opinion means nothing, but after Friday’s interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I’ve given up on James Corden. For Good. END OF STORY.”The saga continues! Read it at Instagram
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy