ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

Vaughn Garners Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Coming off a performance that saw him register 176 total yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Anudike-Uzomah Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of 20 players nationally to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. Anudike-Uzomah is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the award...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

COMMIT: Three-star OL Devin Vass is a Wildcat

Kansas State picked up their second commitment of the day in the 2023 recruiting class, adding offensive lineman Devin Vass. “I chose to be a Wildcat because the environment of where the college is and the fans are live,” Vass said to EMAW Online in a text message. “The coaches are real with you and I respect that. The 2023 commits were all at the game and that showed that they really are 100 percent committed.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

FAST BREAK: Cats take down Washburn with athleticism and hustle

Introducing the EMAW Online Fast Break, right after each basketball game I will give my key takeaways from the ball game. You can also find the Video Fast Break with myself and Alec here as well. Keyontae Johnson is the real deal. I will preface a lot of what is...
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend. The Wildcats are...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Game Preview // K-State to Play Lone Exhibition Tuesday vs. Washburn

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 >> 7:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) >> Manhattan, Kan. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ / WatchESPN (link here) Lina Sattarin (sideline reporter) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Matt Walters (analyst) LIVE STATS. kstate.statbroadcast.com. TICKETS. (800) 221.CATS [2287]. Single Game: $10,...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Howard, Zentner Named Big 12 Players of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – For a third time this season Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors from the conference, as junior quarterback Will Howard was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and senior punter/kicker Ty Zentner earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced Monday.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Game Week: Texas

Fresh off a 48-0 stomping of No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State continues its two-game homestand against Texas this weekend. The Wildcats have shot up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25, a bump of nine spots, and all eyes will be on the College Football Playoff Committee’s initial rankings that come out on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
1350kman.com

Wildcats jump nine spots in AP Poll, move to No. 13

Kansas State remains in the AP Top 25 after a dominant victory over then No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats are now the No. 13 team in the country, a nine-spot jump, which is good for the highest ranking K-State has had since being No. 11 in the 2014 Valero Alama Bowl loss to UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

K-State Completes 2022 Season in Big 12 Quarterfinals

ROUND ROCK, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State received its first taste of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship quarterfinals, but the Wildcats were unable to extend their run as top seed Texas secured a 4-0 win on Sunday at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Kansas State...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Jerome Tang meets with the media ahead of the exhibition with Washburn

Well, I know the fellas are excited to play a game in front of our fans and hit somebody else. They are probably tired of hearing my voice. Practices have been going well. No major injuries. Guys have done a really good job of competiting and getting a little bit every day. Obviously, everybody saw the Louisville score last night. It’s always good to get an attention getter. These teams are coming in because they are trying to get a win, and we have to respect our opponents and regardless of the name on the front. Be willing to be the aggressor and be the team that is the hungriest. Looking forward to it. I go from being nervous, to being excited. You can feel that it is coming. I’m trying to let it impact the way we coach practice or how I deal with people. That’s been quite interesting.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

MHS math teacher receives $5K stipend from K-State College of Education

K-State’s College of Education recently recognized a local teacher with a $5,000 community service stipend. A nationally board-certified math teach at Manhattan High School was recently recognized for her outstanding and impactful educational initiatives beyond the classroom. Jancy Davis is developing after-hours math tutoring and assistance for students in both face-to-face and online formats. She’s also offering high school students international travel opportunities during summer break. Davis is one of only eight Kansas State University College of Education alumni across Kansas to receive the community service stipend award from the Today’s Teacher Program. The program enhances K-State’s teacher preparation by providing meaningful examples of community engagement.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County Clerk encourages looking over sample 28-page ballot before voting

Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo reminds the community that polls are already open. Vargo says this is a great time to take advantage of the early voting allowed in Kansas. Vargo recommends reading the sample ballot on Riley County’s website, or stopping by to pick up a printed copy. He said the county cannot change the wording, which often confuses people. Voting ends on election day – Tuesday, November 8th.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Flint Hills Discovery Center receives $200K grant for new virtual exhibit

The Flint Hills Discovery Center is among eight Kansas tourism projects to receive $2 million in state funding to boost the tourism industry. The Discovery Center specifically is receiving a $200,000 Tourism Attraction Sub-Grant for Kansas (TASK grant), which will be matched by its foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills experience. The organization says it will improve the overall visitor experience, regional quality of life and have a positive impact on the Manhattan and Kansas economies.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

USD 383 board meeting preview

The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will be presented with information this evening regarding the state accreditation process. An overview of the 5-year process, which began in 2017 and ends in 2023, will be reviewed along with progress made so far. Two goals are highlighted in agenda documents, including a goal to...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Two arrested in Halloween night scuffle

Two people are jailed following a Halloween night assault involving three victims. The Riley County Police Department says 26-year-old Vanda Vereen and 30-year-old Christopher Sims, both of Fort Riley, are charged on suspicion of aggravated assault. Police say the pair allegedly broke into a home around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of College Heights Road. They’re accused of threatening three individuals – ranging in age from 17 to 30 – with guns following a fight between the parties earlier in the evening.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 11/2/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal threat in the 800 block of Walters Dr. at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan on November 1, 2022, around 10:00 a.m. It was reported a 14-year-old female had made violent threats against others at the school. Investigation showed the suspect was not in possession of a weapon at the school and didn’t have access to weapons. Litzy Rivera, 14, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal threat. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan teen arrested after making threats to students at Eisenhower Middle School

A Manhattan teenager was taken into custody Tuesday at Eisenhower Middle School for allegedly making violent threats against others at school. According to RCPD’s activity report, 14-year-old Litzy Rivera was arrested in connection for criminal threat. Police say an investigation showed she was not in possession of a weapon at the school and did not have access to weapons.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy