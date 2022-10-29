Read full article on original website
Syril Karn's Fashion Statements in 'Andor' Have More Meaning Than You Think
Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Star Wars is a franchise with one of the most distinct costumes and outfits. From Jedi robes to the Stormtrooper suits, to Mandalorian armor — the galaxy far, far away has built out a universe of iconic fashion. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), for instance, has had a truly captivating catalog of fashion ranging from her royal garbs to her tactical suit. However, Star Wars fashion is never just for aesthetics. The costumes and outfits are loaded with symbolism and character significance. For example, George Lucas’ six Star Wars films can be read as the backstory to how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) ultimately got his iconic Darth Vader look. Andor builds on the fashion legacy of Star Wars and perhaps even introduces a rival to Padme Amidala's iconic outfits. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a former security agent with a vendetta against Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but his vengeance and ambition are also communicated through the various outfits he wears throughout the series. With his knack for tailoring his uniform, Syril demonstrates his complicated desire of belonging to an organization yet simultaneously rebelling against conformity and authority.
‘Tales of the Jedi’ Exposes How Deeply Flawed the Jedi Really Were
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) infamously remarks that the legacy of the Jedi Order is one of failure. He makes a pretty compelling case for his argument. Even when the Jedi Council was at the height of its powers, they were unable to prevent Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from taking control of the Galactic Senate and starting a bloody war throughout the galaxy. Palpatine took advantage of the systematic issues within the Jedi infrastructure; the Council had become the lapdogs of greedy senators and were unable to ban slavery on planets like Tatooine.
'Tales of the Jedi' Links Ahsoka Tano to Qui-Gon Jinn in This Distinct Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.Star Wars has always centered on the battle between light and dark, but never more than in Tales of the Jedi. The series focuses on Dooku (Corey Burton) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). But it spends a significant amount of time on the relationship between the master and padawan, specifically the relationships of Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn (Micheál Richardson) and Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). These two examples are interesting for a number of reasons, but the most significant is the common thread they share: the master turns to the Dark Side. The exposure to the Jedi’s corruption at a young age affects their padawans, causing them to lose faith in the Jedi Order. By comparing these two relationships, Tales of the Jedi explores the dynamic of light and dark when they interact without clashing.
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
'Dragons: The Nine Realms' Season 4 Trailer Teases the Coolest Adventure Ever [Exclusive]
In order to kick off November with positive vibes for kids, DreamWorks shared an exclusive trailer for the new season of their show Dragons: The Nine Realms. Based on the acclaimed film franchise How to Train Your Dragon, the series is set more than a thousand years after the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless, and chronicles the return of the majestic, fire-breathing beasts to society after being declared legend. The new episodes are set to premiere in just about two weeks.
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
'The Crown' Season 5 Behind-the-Scenes Video Introduces the New Royal Cast
We’re just a week away from the highly anticipated premiere of the new season of The Crown. In order to get us hyped up for Season 5, Netflix released today a video that teases the events of the upcoming episodes and introduces the new cast to the roles we’ve already come to know and love. The two biggest additions to the cast are, of course, Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter film series) as Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) as Princess Diana of Wales – this season will depict the historical conflict between Diana and the British Royal Family.
Watch: Santas face threats in HBO Max's 'Santa Camp' trailer
HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Santa Camp," which follows a group of new Santas as they undergo training in New Hampshire.
Watch: 'Troll' trailer teases legendary creature in Netflix film
"Troll," a new film by "Tomb Raider" director Roar Uthaug, is coming to Netflix in December.
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
Hollywood Flashback: Movie Fans in the ’90s Made It a Blockbuster Night
Netflix is browsing memory lane with an ironic subject for nostalgia: renting movies. Blockbuster, a workplace comedy launching Nov. 3, stars Randall Park as Timmy, the frazzled manager of the last remaining Blockbuster Video store. While set in present day, the series that also stars Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove is a reminder of the rental company’s heyday pre-streaming. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: 'Platoon' Was a Big Win for Oliver Stone -- and the MarketAFM Flashback: 'Good Will Hunting' Saw Goodwill at the Market Pre-OscarsRandall Park and 'Blockbuster' Team Reflect on Weekly "Ritual" of Picking Out Movies at...
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Explore the Dangers of Searching for Signs
Human beings are in an uncomfortable position in the cosmos. Our sensorial apparatus is incapable of seeing or hearing everything that happens around us, while our nervous system can only process a limited amount of information. Yet, we are pattern-seeking animals that try to make sense of the things around us. It's no wonder we are always trying to look for the meaning of everything, and frequently creating explanations for phenomena we can't possibly understand. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's new movie, Something in the Dirt, is all about the search for meaning, a fantastic addition to their exploration of cosmic horrors.
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
'Lucy' Spin-Off Series in the Works With Morgan Freeman in Talks to Return
Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to join the cast of the television series spinoff of Luc Besson's 2014 science fiction film, Lucy. Details of the plot are being kept closely underwraps at the moment, but it is expected to follow on from the story that ended at the conclusion of the $460 million-grossing movie. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are partnering to develop and produce the series, according to a report by Variety.
'House of the Dragon's Finale Showed Daemon's True Nature
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Perhaps no character exemplifies the complicated morals of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe better than House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Daemon’s actions identify him as a truly horrible human being for many different reasons and yet the majority of viewers find themselves cheering him on and some even attempt to justify his crimes, because strong writing and an excellent performance from Smith have made him sympathetic, even likable. The series’ first season finale, however, turned this dynamic on its head, stripping away the character’s usual layer of charm for a reminder of just how twisted and dangerous he really is.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Shows the Return of Stephen Lang
We have a brand new look at Stephen Lang's Colonel Quaritch in next month's eagerly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, courtesy of Fandango. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic - which is shaping up to be over three hours long - is set to be the kind of action-packed showcase that audiences have come to expect from the auteur, and Quaritch is set to antagonize our heroes, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) even further.
