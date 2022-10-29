Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday. Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies. The general...
WLUC
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
WLUC
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
WLUC
Original musical from NMU celebrates diversity in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world of theatre is changing to include more diverse voices. Those voices are on display at Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre during its production of “Finding Home”. Finding Home is a devised piece, which means it was created by those who...
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween
IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home. “To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One...
WLUC
Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
WLUC
LR Swadley inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Marquette developer has been recognized for a lifetime of achievements. L.R. Swadley has spent 40 years constructing and developing the Marquette area. He was the first president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He also served several stints on the National Association of Home Builders Board of Directors. Last Week, Swadley was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.
WLUC
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion for Fairfield Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Marquette is set to expand. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Marquette City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a special land use permit for the hotel at 808 and 900 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Commissioners said they found the...
WLUC
UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba After School Program Gets Anonymous Donation
The City of Escanaba Recreation Department is happy to announce a $5,000 anonymous donation to the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center’s After School Program. The program is for youth in 4th to 12th grades and consists of use of the gym, gameroom, laptops, wi-fi, food/snacks, distribution of hygiene products and school supplies all within a supervised, safe environment. The hours for the youth in 4th to 12th grades are Monday to Friday 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. –6:30 p.m.
WLUC
Marquette parking ban to take effect
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
WLUC
Roundabout paving to begin Wednesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3. Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, the roundabout and bypass lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured. The detour is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning. Construction is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.
WLUC
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A joke over breakfast turned into a life-changing moment for two Lower Michigan firefighters. They were in Upper Michigan - hours from home - battling the Menominee warehouse fire. Joshua Halliday is a firefighter at the Frederic Fire Department near Grayling. His wife, Stephanie Halliday, is...
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Emergency Response Exercise Planned At Delta County Airport
The Delta County Airport will be running an emergency response exercise tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2nd from 9:00am – 11:30am. It will involve local first responders but they will not be using sirens or emergency lights en route to the airport. The point of this exercise is to help us...
wearegreenbay.com
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
WLUC
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 3:07 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Ford...
