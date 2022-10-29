Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
WLUC
More than 1,000 trick-or-treaters storm Turner Rd. in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Things looked a little spooky in Kingsford this Halloween. The street to be on was Turner Road, where more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters showed up in costumes to collect candy. TV characters, superheroes, and even Darth Vader were in attendance. There was also a 1,500-pound jack-o-lantern and a haunted castle.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation. The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
WLUC
Teal Lake Senior Living holds community trick-or-treat event
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior living community in Negaunee opened its doors Monday to trick-or-treaters. Teal Lake Senior Living in Negaunee held its fourth trick-or-treating event. It was the first year since the coronavirus pandemic began that it was held indoors. Elders passed out candy and dressed in costumes...
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween. Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters. Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says...
WLUC
Original musical from NMU celebrates diversity in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world of theatre is changing to include more diverse voices. Those voices are on display at Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre during its production of “Finding Home”. Finding Home is a devised piece, which means it was created by those who...
WLUC
LR Swadley inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Marquette developer has been recognized for a lifetime of achievements. L.R. Swadley has spent 40 years constructing and developing the Marquette area. He was the first president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He also served several stints on the National Association of Home Builders Board of Directors. Last Week, Swadley was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.
WLUC
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
WLUC
Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities. This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.
WLUC
Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym. Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.
WLUC
Marquette parking ban to take effect
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette. A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.
UPMATTERS
Trick-or-Treaters take to one of Marquette’s most popular neighborhoods
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) -It’s Halloween 2022 and unlike years past the kids didn’t have to wear their snowsuits over their costume. Local 3 camped out on East Ridge Street in Marquette, and waited for the flood of kids to arrive. Acacia was grateful for the generosity of others.
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween
IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home. “To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One...
WLUC
Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion for Fairfield Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Marquette is set to expand. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Marquette City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a special land use permit for the hotel at 808 and 900 S. Lakeshore Blvd. Commissioners said they found the...
WLUC
NMU advances to GLIAC Women’s Soccer Semifinal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Matching up with one of the hotter teams in the GLIAC in Parkside in the quarterfinals, the Wildcats were able to take care of business at home on Tuesday in a 2-0 win. Northern Michigan got on the board in the 24th minute as Maria Storm stuck with a loose ball and punched it through for her 5th goal of the year.
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
WLUC
NMU Men’s Soccer sees season end in GLIAC Quarterfinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team saw their season come to a close on Sunday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals as the Purdue Northwest scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win. After a scoreless first half without many chances, the Pride broke through in the 60th minute and added to that lead nine minutes later as they held on for a 2-0 win and will advance in the GLIAC Tournament.
WLUC
UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital. The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better. “We can provide a lot of services in our express care...
WLUC
Roundabout paving to begin Wednesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3. Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, the roundabout and bypass lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured. The detour is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning. Construction is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.
WLUC
Trunk-or-treat event to return to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson for 11th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is on Monday, but many organizations are celebrating early with trunk-or-treat events for kids. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson will host its 11th annual trunk-or-treat event Saturday. The hospital purchased more than 650 pieces of candy, including full-size candy bars. Staff said they expect more than 500 people to attend.
Comments / 0