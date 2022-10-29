Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
A nervous-looking Thune seen in new January 6 video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In video released Thursday showing previously unseen footage from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Senator John Thune of South Dakota is seen in the background, rocking from foot to foot, as fellow lawmakers including House Speaker Pelosi (D-California), Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-New York) and Senate Minority Leader McConnell attempt to call for assistance.
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
Who won Alaska's Senate debate? Tshibaka challenges Murkowski's record, Chesbro backs federal gun ban
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka and Pat Chesbro participated in the third and final debate on Thursday to represent Alaska in the U.S. Senate. Tshibaka maintains a lead in polls.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
Agriculture Online
Wildlife group calls Rounds’ wetlands bill ‘egregious,’ but some farmers say it’s overdue
A U.S. senator from South Dakota has sparked opposing reactions with legislation that could make it easier for farmers to convert wetlands into cropland. Mike Rounds, a Republican, wants to change the “Swampbuster” provision of the 1985 farm bill. Under the existing provision, farmers lose eligibility for federal farm program benefits, like crop insurance subsidies, if they convert a wetland into cropland. Landowners are also fined for converting a wetland from the time they are believed to have done so.
freightwaves.com
Commentary: Supply chain pro turned candidate Mike Erickson’s misguided blame game
Veteran supply chain executive Michael Erickson, running as a Republican for the new 6th District congressional seat in Oregon, is sounding more like Joe Biden than someone familiar with the industry in blaming ocean carriers for contributing to Americans’ high cost of living this year. Erickson faults Biden and...
Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District
Two Latina political hopefuls are vying to make history in the hotly contested Texas Congressional District 15 race on the South Texas border. Political analysts say all eyes are watching this race in Texas, and nationwide to see if the GOP can flip this seat red, which has been blue for over 150 years.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation on Wednesday, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point hike in interest rates. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now imposed six rate rises...
KETV.com
Commitment 2022: Tony Vargas says he's running for Congress to represent working families
OMAHA, Neb. — Tony Vargas has spent the last six years serving Legislative District 7 as a state senator. He hopes to take his political career to new heights by running for Congress. "I'm a working parent myself. Me and my wife are trying to make ends meet," Vargas...
Ars Technica
US senator seeks antitrust review of apartment price-setting software
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of a U.S. Senate committee asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to review whether a Texas-based property tech company’s rent-setting software violates antitrust laws.
Indian Health Service announces three grants for tribal self-governance planning activities and two new self-governance tribes
Yesterday, the Indian Health Service announced recipients for the Fiscal Year 2022 Tribal Self-Governance Planning Cooperative Agreements, administered by the Office of Tribal Self-Governance, and two tribes that have entered the IHS Tribal Self-Governance Program. These annual Indian Health Service cooperative agreement awards support tribes and tribal organizations with the...
fintechnexus.com
BNPL adoption and potential for fraud exploded during downturn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The drive to find no-interest credit options during an economic downtown greatly accelerated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) adoption in the U.S. in 2022, according to data shared by Experian at Money 20/20 last week. The session titled Zero interest. Zero Hassle. Zero Fraud: The...
infomeddnews.com
To Prepare for Future Surges, U.S. Hospitals Must Start Planning — & Sharing Resources—Now! By Regina E. Herzlinger
Healthcare innovation is my specialty. More than that, it’s my passion. And while I have spent a good portion of my career focused on “micro” innovations (like life-saving medical devices), I’m just as fascinated with “macro” innovations—how we as organizations and, indeed, as a nation, can shift to accommodate the big, sweeping disruptions that force us to find new ways of thinking, doing, and evolving.
High stakes in North Carolina court races with majority on line
The two North Carolina Supreme Court seats up for election in November have taken on extra significance as the outcome could flip the court's partisan makeup during a period of political polarization.
The case for redefining "never events" for hospitals
When is it acceptable for a hospital to send debt collectors after low-income patients? The answer should be "never," argues a new article published in JAMA Health Forum. Why it matters: Health systems around the country — particularly nonprofits — have come under fire in recent years for aggressively pursuing debt collections, and even suing, patients who can't pay their bills.
