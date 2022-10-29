Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Mild and breezy Thursday, storm arrives in New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and not as cold. Temperatures are around and above freezing in northern New Mexico, with 40s for the rest of the state. Skies are partly cloudy in the Four Corners and southeast plains, but the rest of the state will wake up to sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up today, ahead of the next Fall storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro, with higher winds to around 30 mph in the mountains. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state.
KRQE News 13
Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
KRQE News 13
No Tricks for this Halloween Forecast
It’s been a lovely Halloweekend of weather across New Mexico, with today seeing a bit more cloud coverage compared to yesterday. There is too much dry air at the surface for these clouds to bring any precipitation, besides maybe an isolated shower across the Central Mountain Chain. Clouds will...
KRQE News 13
Warming Temperatures into Early Next Week
Calm and quiet conditions have descended upon the Desert Southwest, with a spectacular Saturday behind us. Plenty of sunshine, and not many clouds in the sky across the state. This has allowed temperatures to warm a degree or two compared to yesterday. These slowly warming temperatures will continue through the...
lascruces.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in New Mexico
While it might be surprising to some, New Mexico is packed with noteworthy nature and history, making it difficult to narrow its highlights down to just a seven-day itinerary. Here’s how to spend a week in New Mexico, also referred to as the “Land of Enchantment.”. Day 1:...
lascruces.com
Find Your Happy Holidays Throughout Southern New Mexico
We all have our holiday traditions. Driving to Tularosa or Mesilla to see luminarias on Christmas Eve is an essential tradition for some. For others, the holiday would not be the same without an electric light parade. Cultural junkies can’t wait for the current performance of a Nutcracker ballet or a holiday play. Whatever your tradition, you can celebrate it somewhere in Southern New Mexico — or you might discover a new tradition.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. “The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
kunm.org
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
rrobserver.com
Record number of domestic visitors came to NM last year
A crowd sits around the gazebo in Old Town Plaza as they sit and dance to the music of Mariachi Amigos de Nuevo Mexico this past summer. The New Mexico Tourism Department released a report this week that shows the state broke the all-time visitation record in 2021. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
rrobserver.com
First flu cases of the season reported in New Mexico
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announces the start of the 2022-2023 flu season as positive flu tests are being reported around the state by clinical laboratories and outpatient facilities. Flu activity is on the rise throughout the U.S., particularly in the east and southeast...
Why you should keep pumpkins away from hungry animals
Though pumpkins may seem like a harmless snack for animals, feeding wildlife in Colorado is illegal, and for a very good reason.
NMDOT requesting public input on highway improvements
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a road project in eastern New Mexico. The department wants to take a deeper look at possible improvements along Highway 60 between Fort Sumner and Clovis. That could include upgrading the passing lanes, lighting and signals, and better drainage. There […]
rrobserver.com
Five fatal crashes around NM leave six people dead
Six people were killed and several more were injured in separate car crashes around the state Friday and Saturday – three of which were head-on collisions. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in any of the incidents, according to New Mexico State Police. The first crash occurred...
Santa Fe Reporter
Poll: Gov. Lujan Grisham Holds Eight-Point Lead over Ronchetti
As the final week leading into the Nov. 8 general election begins, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has an eight-point lead over GOP challenger Mark Ronchetti, according to the latest Albuquerque Journal poll released over the weekend. The lead is a one-point increase from the Journal’s August poll. Both were conducted by Albuquerque-based Research & Polling Inc. “We can’t really say there’s been no movement from August to October, but we’re basically back to where we started,” Research & Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff told the Journal. “The race is not over, but I’d much rather be in her position than in his.” Specifically, 50% of surveyed voters said they would cast ballots for Lujan Grisham; 42% for Ronchetti; 5% were undecided; and 3% planned to vote for Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie. Among Hispanic women, 65% planned to vote for Lujan Grisham, whereas 56% of white men planned to vote for Ronchetti. Voters with college and graduate degrees also were more likely to vote for Lujan Grisham. The governor polled better in the Albuquerque metro area, the north central region and the Las Cruces/southwest region; Ronchetti was more popular in the conservative east side of the state. Voters were split in the northwest corner, Sanderoff said. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico on Nov. 3, where the White House says he will deliver remarks on student debt relief and participate in a Democratic Party of New Mexico rally with the governor in Albuquerque. As of Saturday, the Secretary of State’s Office reported 216,694 people have cast early and absentee ballots—close to 16% of registered voters—54% of whom were registered Democrats; 33% Republicans; and 11.4% DTS (Declined to State), with the remaining voters either registered as Libertarians or other. In Santa Fe County, 26,445 people—26.3% of registered voters—have cast ballots. Voters have until Nov. 3 to request an absentee ballot.
KRQE-Emerson Poll: As election approaches, top issue for New Mexico voters solidified
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of two articles about results from KRQE News 13’s poll. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The November election is almost here and a few key issues are driving voters. And the latest poll from KRQE News 13 and Emerson College Polling shows that voter opinions haven’t changed much since […]
Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
