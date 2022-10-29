ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Temporary foster families needed for pets

Your pets are part of your family. But when you’re going through a tough time, and are without a permanent residence, how can you make sure their needs are met? Ashley Temple from Indianapolis Animal Care Services joined Angela in the studio to share more about their new “Safety Net Foster Program.” The new initiative works to keep pets and families together. For more information about Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here. To apply to be a foster home, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed a man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS – A two-vehicle crash on I-465 this morning claimed a man’s life. At 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 northbound near the 20.1-mile marker, just north of the I-65 interchange. When first responders arrived they found the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene

LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames. They said […]
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Fire at Lebanon CVS under investigation

LEBANON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a CVS in Lebanon Sunday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., crews responded to the store in the 200 block of South Lebanon Street, near the intersection with East South Street, for a report of a fire. The fire...
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
