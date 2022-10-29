Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cape Gazette
Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night
Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 Delco Hoops Showcase Standouts (Oct. 30)
MEDIA, Pa. — The 2022 Delco Hoops Showcase concluded on Sunday at Penncrest High School. With some schools soon concluding their fall schedules prior to the start of the high school season it was one of the final chances to see quite a few area teams before the real games begins.
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
travelnoire.com
Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware
Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MAN – CURTIS MOSS
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Curtis Moss, a 35-year-old Philadelphia man. On Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM, Moss sent messages to a friend that caused concern for his welfare. Moss was unable to be located or contacted at this time.
DSU announces largest enrollment in school history
After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wdkx.com
Wegmans Opens in Delaware!
Congratulations to Wegmans as they just opened their first store in the First State, Delaware. Yesterday morning, Wegmans opened in Wilmington, Delaware. The 84,000-square-foot store employing about 450 people, is the Rochester-based company’s 109th location. Wegmans now has stores in eight states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
WBOC
Dover Begins Water Main Replacement
DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan. The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones. Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Betsy Ross was buried 3 times. She’s not the only American with multiple graves
PHILADELPHIA — On Oct. 16, a group of women with ancestral ties to colonial America placed a marker in a Southwest Philadelphia cemetery at the second of Elizabeth Griscom Claypoole’s three graves. They did this knowing that the woman, also known as Betsy Ross, isn’t there. In...
