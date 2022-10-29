Diego Costa Suspended Until After World Cup For Head-Butting Ben Mee

As his red card was issued for violent conduct, the former Chelsea striker must now serve a three-match ban.

Diego Costa will not be able to play for Wolves again until after the World Cup as a consequence of his head-butt on Ben Mee during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Costa received the first red card of his Premier League career after attacking the Brentford defender as they jostled for position in added time.

He will therefore be ineligible to play for Wolves until December 26.

Wolves have three matches remaining, all at home, before the club season breaks for Qatar 2022 next month.

After facing Brighton next Saturday, Wolves will host Leeds in the EFL Cup on November 9 before welcoming Arsenal to Molineux on November 12.

Wolves' first game back after the World Cup will be against Everton at Goodison Park.

Diego Costa (right) pictured shortly after head-butting Ben Mee (left) IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Costa's absence will be a big blow for Wolves, who are the Premier League's lowest-scoring team so far this season.

Wolves have scored just six goals in 13 EPL games.

Half of those goals have come courtesy of midfielder Ruben Neves, who netted a fine equalizer against Brentford on Saturday.

Mee had fired Brentford ahead two minutes earlier with an acrobatic volley.