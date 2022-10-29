Read full article on original website
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
WOLF
Toys for Tots donation provides free entry to World of Little League Museum
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Visitors with a giving heart have the opportunity to earn free admission to the World of Little League Museum this holiday season thanks to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “We are proud to once again be a part of the...
WOLF
County deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people are facing multiple charges after police say two men were involved in a stabbing and a Luzerne County deputy sheriff attempted to cover it up. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police charged Marquise Rochester, 31, with stabbing Dionte...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County
WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
PSP set Lackawanna County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways during Thanksgiving weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Lackawanna County that […]
Autopsy findings released in Hanover Twp. plane crash deaths
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen,...
WOLF
PSP: Suspect steals nearly $2K from gambling machine, flees scene
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Troopers from PSP Fern Ridge are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they say stole nearly $2,000 from a stationary gambling machine in Monroe County. According to State Police, the suspect, a white man, was caught on surveillance footage at the...
WOLF
Man arrested, charged for taking runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after State Police say he knowingly took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. State Police report that on September 27th around 2 AM, troopers received a report of a runaway teen from West Mahanoy Township.
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
WOLF
Police: 'Fake' firefighter responds to scene of fatal fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Sunbury man is facing multiple charges after police say he posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two victims to family members. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Michael Stahl after police became aware of the incident....
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
WOLF
Police find emaciated pup behind bar
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is caring for yet another abused, abandoned pup after Carbondale Police found her emaciated behind a bar on top of garbage bags. Officials with the shelter say she was 'pale all around, extremely emaciated, and terrified' when police brought...
WOLF
Geisinger to offer hunters' screening clinic on Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus
COAL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Geisinger announced that they will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursday, Nov. 10th at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township. Every year, more than a million hunting licenses...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton
SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other […]
WOLF
Scranton woman dies in crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 42-year-old woman from Scranton died from injuries suffered in a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street exit around 9 Saturday morning. We're told her car left the freeway, rolled over several times, ejecting the...
