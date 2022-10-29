Read full article on original website
WOLF
Montoursville Memorial Gardens renovations for lives lost on Flight 800
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING CO.(WOLF) — 25 years later, the TWA Flight 800 crash is remembered as one of the deadliest aircraft accidents in the U.S. at that time. 16 members of the Montoursville Area High School French club, including 5 chaperones were on board when the plane went down. The...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
WOLF
PennDOT Announces New Changes to Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — PennDOT today held a press conference to note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. This year included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six...
Scranton to see more than $4 million in funding
SCRANTON, Pa. — Almost $4.5 million is coming from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Nay Aug Park will receive $500,000 to put in pickleball courts and other recreational upgrades. One thing that won't be coming back to the park is a swimming pool. The slides were torn down last...
Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
WOLF
$4.5 million in grants to enhance downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Today the city of Scranton acknowledged $4.5 Million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Funding that was recently approved by Governor Wolf. The money will support a variety of projects that will build infrastructure and enhance the community. "We'll be putting in sidewalks, ramps for...
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Rising food costs taking a bite out of Luzerne County prison budget
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Rising food costs are hurting Luzerne County’s correctional services budget, records show. Next year’s requested allotment for “kitchen and groceries” is $1.3 million, which would be an increase of $335,000, according to a review of the correctional division’s proposed 2023 budget up for county council discussion Tuesday.
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Overnight fire damages garage in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire in Luzerne County. It happened at a home on Mountain Road in Larksville around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Calls came for flames and smoke at a garage next to a home. Officials say three people went to the hospital to get checked...
Luzerne County prison head says cost-containment efforts underway
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Before presenting a prison budget that seeks $2.25 million more next year, Luzerne County’s Acting Correctional Services Division Head John Robshaw highlighted a series of newer initiatives aimed at cost containment Tuesday. The county’s highest expense for years, the prison...
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
Plane that crashed in Pa., killing 2, was ‘experimental, amateur-built’: reports
Investigators remain at the scene in northeast Pennsylvania Monday after an “experimental amateur-built” plane crashed Saturday three minutes after takeoff, killing two people. The pilot apparently ejected from the plane as it descended in Hanover Township in Luzerne County, hitting the tail of the plane before landing behind...
WOLF
Geisinger to offer hunters' screening clinic on Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus
COAL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Geisinger announced that they will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursday, Nov. 10th at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township. Every year, more than a million hunting licenses...
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County
WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
