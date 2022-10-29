ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PennDOT Announces New Changes to Interstate 81

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — PennDOT today held a press conference to note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. This year included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton to see more than $4 million in funding

SCRANTON, Pa. — Almost $4.5 million is coming from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Nay Aug Park will receive $500,000 to put in pickleball courts and other recreational upgrades. One thing that won't be coming back to the park is a swimming pool. The slides were torn down last...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WOLF

$4.5 million in grants to enhance downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Today the city of Scranton acknowledged $4.5 Million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program Funding that was recently approved by Governor Wolf. The money will support a variety of projects that will build infrastructure and enhance the community. "We'll be putting in sidewalks, ramps for...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times Leader

Rising food costs taking a bite out of Luzerne County prison budget

Rising food costs are hurting Luzerne County's correctional services budget, records show. Next year's requested allotment for "kitchen and groceries" is $1.3 million, which would be an increase of $335,000, according to a review of the correctional division's proposed 2023 budget up for county council discussion Tuesday.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County prison head says cost-containment efforts underway

Before presenting a prison budget that seeks $2.25 million more next year, Luzerne County's Acting Correctional Services Division Head John Robshaw highlighted a series of newer initiatives aimed at cost containment Tuesday. The county's highest expense for years, the prison...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies

A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire

DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Major construction projects continue into fall

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA

