Jamaica Plain hosts parade of costumed canines

As a parade of costumed canines proved Saturday afternoon, the spirit of Halloween isn’t species-exclusive.

Dogs and their owners marched through Jamaica Plain for the 18th annual Canine Costume parade. At the end of the event, the pooches were judged on the best costumes with prizes going to the top three finishers.

“It’s a great day for the neighborhood residents. JP’s really dog-forward, dog-friendly,” said one participant. “The kids are in costume, the dogs are in costume. it’s a good day for the community.”

Among the costumes spotted were a lion, a dachshund as a school bus and a chihuahua as a taco.

