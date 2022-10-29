Read full article on original website
Wine and chocolate: What makes the perfect pairing?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the loads of leftover Halloween candy, families are still making their way through the candy rubble. Guest host Sean Morawczynski and Lisa, ever the curious ones, wondered what kinds of candy, specifically chocolate (of course!), pair well with different wines. The two had an expert, August Jeske from Cork and Key, join them with some delightful, tasty wine and chocolate pairings.
Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrating 121 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be celebrating all weekend long as the organization observes its 121st anniversary. The Blue Earth County Historical Society was founded on November 7, 1901, with the task to collect, preserve and present the history of Blue Earth County for present and future generations.
New Ulm Women’s Expo & Craft Fair returns to raise money for education and local artists
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people flocked to New Ulm for an annual event held on the first weekend of Minnesota’s deer hunting opener: the Women’s Expo and Craft Fair. About 75 vendors filled 92 spaces around the Jefferson Elementary school building, featuring independent businesses, entrepreneurs, and other local artists.
Area cities encourage kids to take part in Mayor for a Day essay contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake are encouraging kids to take part in this year’s Mayor For a Day Essay Contest. The League of Minnesota Cities hosts the contest each fall to find out what our cities would like like if kids were in charge.
Pick of the litter: Frisco
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Frisco. This pup is only six months old. Frisco is a black and white German Shepard mix. He loves to give kisses, play with toys, and release his energy. Frisco needs a home that is ready to play...
Caring Canine Maisy surprises patients at Mankato hospital
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Meet Maisy, a four-year-old golden retriever, and one of the newest “Caring Canines” at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Maisy surprises patients with a smile, a much-needed cuddle, and some relaxation during their visits. “It’s great. I’ve never seen a dog in...
North Star Taxidermy: creatively displaying that special catch in Nicollet
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - North Star Taxidermy in Nicollet is prepared for whatever comes their way, after the opener, this weekend. Recently, Kelsey and Lisa got a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into preserving that big catch.
New Ulm hip-hop group shines spotlight on teen suicide prevention
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A suicide prevention event will have dancers on their feet in New Ulm tomorrow. The Best Kept Secret is a hip-hop show featuring local artists who want to uphold a positive impact in the community and spread suicide prevention. Tickets are $15 at the door.
National Sandwich Day: The cult of Monte Cristo
Extended early voting hours for Blue Earth County
MCHS celebrates ‘topping the tower’ with final construction beam
Minnesota DNR prepares for upcoming deer opener
#12 MSU Falls to Minot State
Martin County kicks off new library initiative that puts books on wheels
New Executive Director emerges for Partners for Housing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After joining Partners for Housing as a financial manager in 2021, Trisha Anderson knew she wanted to truly explore her professional passion for the community. “I have been able to work with members of our community that are marginalized or not really seen by our entire...
MCHS: Daylight Savings can cause health risks
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend, we turn our clocks back one hour, marking the end of daylight saving time. Early sunday morning, at 2 a.m., Clock go back an hour. While the extra hour of sleep could come in handy... There are some impacts that come with changing the clocks twice a year.
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Fairmont CTE program partners with community organizations
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As election day draws near we are looking at what is on your ballot. Legal Marijuana now party candidate Richard Reisdorf has his name on the upcoming ballot and is looking at winning the district one congressional seat. Reisdorf ran in the earlier special election against DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger, republican Brad Finstad and other grassroots-legalize cannabis party candidate Haroun McClellan. Reisdorf is a member of veterans for peace and disabled American veterans. He says that he is an advocate for veterans health care, and the environment.
Cleveland advances to section finals with 3-1 win over Cedar Mountain
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team defeated Cedar Mountain 3-1 Thursday to advance to the section title game. The Clippers will play Mayer Lutheran for the section championship Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Peter High School.
