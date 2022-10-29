'You've just gotta find a way': Sooners offense performs ‘up and down,’ but OU compliments defense in Iowa State win

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound
With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish
Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: How Billy Bowman's return impacts Sooners defense; offense rolling behind offensive line
Against Iowa State, safety Billy Bowman played for the first time since suffering a leg injury on a kickoff return during Oklahoma’s Oct. 1 loss to TCU. The sophomore from Denton, Texas, tallied just two tackles against the Cyclones but his return was a welcome sign regardless of production.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday. Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) takes on Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, linebacker DaShaun White, and safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon were among Sooners interviewed after Monday's practice. WATCH some of what they said here:
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Michelle Pak's late goal lifts Sooners to 1-0 win over Texas Tech in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals
Sixth-seeded Oklahoma defeated third-seeded Texas Tech 1-0 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Championship thanks to a last second goal from freshman midfielder Michelle Pak. With 11 seconds left in regulation, Pak left-footed a tip-in toward the bottom left of the goal and past...
Oklahoma Daily
OUPD staff retention crisis threatens campus safety
Unused patrol cars parked outside, empty cubicles in dark rooms and piles of paperwork on cluttered desks are just some of the visual symptoms of the OU Police Department’s struggle to retain its officers. Since 2017, the department’s staff has declined amid a lack of competitive pay as the...
