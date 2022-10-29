Read full article on original website
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors
Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
Steve Nash surprisingly believes people should understand both perspectives after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie link on his Twitter account.
NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."
NBA reporter gets real on Kyrie Irving's recent press conference.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
Dwight Howard Wants To Join The Golden State Warriors: "Oh Man, That's Perfect."
Dwight Howard would be willing to join the Golden State Warriors.
Udonis Haslem throws shots at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, reminds them of ‘that a-s whooping y’all took back in the day’
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently earned the ire of some Miami Heat fans after the retired players declared that the team’s championship window is closing. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was apparently not pleased with their statements, as he took to social media and fired shots at his former rivals.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
Russell Westbrook goes viral after pouring in elite bench performance.
ESPN
Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109
TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
NBA executive implies Anthony Davis is playing through injury: ‘That back doesn’t look healthy’
The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the season on Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. The win put a stop to the Lakers’ winless start to the season, moving the team’s record from 0-5 to 1-5. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook...
How to Watch Pelicans-Lakers Game On Wednesday
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) and Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) will play each other on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Durant, Irving combine for 64 as Nets hold off Pacers
NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn's second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history."You definitely can't take him for granted," Nic Claxton said about Durant. "Seeing him work his way back from...
Lakers douse Darvin Ham with water to joyfully celebrate his first win as head coach
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season on Sunday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. The win was the first of new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s career, and the team celebrated in the locker room following the game. It’s been...
Cavaliers rally past Knicks, 121-108
Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.
