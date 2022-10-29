ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash

By Mike Hoey
LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.

According to a previous report by ABC 22 and Fox 44, the two girls were Couture’s daughters, Kyriana and Kelsey Couture.

Authorities say Jordan Couture had drugs in his system, was speeding in an unregistered truck and had a suspended license. A phone number for him could not be found Saturday.

