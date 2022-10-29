Read full article on original website
Mankato Salvation Army holding kettle kickoff event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The season of scares is now transitioning into the season of giving with the Salvation Army set to begin its Red Kettle Campaign. A kick-off event will be held today at the Mankato Salvation Army’s administrative building located on 700 South Riverfront Drive. The event...
Good Morning Give Back in October: Camp Sweet Life
The City says that with the water tower down, Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-2-2022 - clipped version
The event hopes to raise awareness to the Salvation Army’s campaign goal for the approaching holiday season. Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice. Updated: 19 hours ago. His voice is addictive, no matter...
Grow MANkato community shave down event kicks off a month for men’s cancer awareness
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - And the competition begins, the GrowMankato Shave Down is underway. Two local celebrities, Brendan Furry, forward for the Minnesota State Mavericks and KEYC News Now at noon anchor Sean Morawcynski, got into the chairs, and got their faces shaved smooth with a straight edge. It’s all to help raise awareness of men’s cancers.
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-1-2022 - clipped version. Well above average temperatures with highs in the 70s will stick around for another two days ahead of our next major cooldown. Good...
Complex complexion: the science behind skin care
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The goal of any skin-care routine is to tune up your complexion so it’s functioning at its best, and also troubleshoot or target any areas you want to work on. The science behind skin-care products has come a long way but there’s still no such thing as an instant fix — time is needed to reap the benefits, Emily Giddings, owner of Giddie Skin in downtown Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about those beauty benefits.
Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A perfect evening for candy and costumes as families flocked to Trunk or Treat at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “We just love it,” Wade Hoffman said. “25 still dressing up,” Mirza Dominguez said. “Now with a plus one.”. “We are just having...
Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm
Portion of Warren St. temporarily closing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, portion of Warren Street between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue in Mankato will be temporarily closed. Crews will be working on a gas main replacement project. The road is expected to open back up Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting. A detour using Monks Ave....
How to repurpose your pumpkins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the excitement of Halloween is over, local farmers advise community members to repurpose their pumpkins. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills. If your pumpkins are in good shape and with no sign of...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
NHREG on a roll, sweeping Waseca in Section 2AA quarterfinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva volleyball program (21-6) defeated Waseca 3-0 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Panthers are the top seed in the Section 2AA South Sub-Section volleyball bracket and will next face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at New Prague High School.
Cedar Mountain wins in straight sets over Martin County West
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cedar Mountain Cougars volleyball team won 3-0 against the Martin County West Mavericks in the Section 2-A quarterfinals. The Cougars will face Cleveland Thursday in the Section 2-A semifinals at 7 p.m. at Mankato West High School.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Specialty Soya and Grains Alliances brings Mankato-based brand to Vietnam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota department of Agriculture, Soybeans have an export value of 1.8 billion for the state of Minnesota. Minnesota soybeans go to China, Mexico, Indonesia, and Japan. But Monday night, the eleven month old brand named “the U.S. Identity Preserve” launched by Mankato’s own...
