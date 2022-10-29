ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc brought joy thanks to its annual Old Town Trick or Treat Event

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Old Town Trick or Treat on Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Over forty local businesses participated in the event throughout Lompoc by handing out candy from their storefronts.

Participating businesses had a chamber pumpkin displayed in their storefront windows, and kids had trick or treat maps to help them along the way.

In addition to trick or treating, there was also a free kid's activity corner.

