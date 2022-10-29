Report: Primo Waived From Spurs for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women

San Antonio waived the promising second-year guard in a surprising move Friday night.

Less than 24 hours after the Spurs waived guard Josh Primo , a report has emerged detailing the alleged circumstances that led to his shocking release Friday night.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday Primo’s sudden departure from the franchise was in connection with multiple allegations that the 19-year-old reportedly exposed himself to women.

The Athletic ’s Shams Charania later reported a former Spurs woman employee has alleged that Primo exposed himself to her. She could seek legal action after hiring attorney Tony Buzbee, who recently represented the 24 women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against current Browns and former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

No further details regarding the allegations have been reported at this time.



San Antonio made the decision to part ways with Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 draft, prior to Friday night’s game against the Bulls. The move came as a shock to many considering the team had recently picked up the promising second-year pro’s third-year option for the 2023-24 season to fully guarantee his $4.3 million salary.

In a brief statement announcing Primo’s release, Spurs CEO RC Buford said the team hoped the decision will “serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua” in the long run.

A short while later, Primo addressed his release in a statement to Wojnarowski , stating he has been “seeking help to deal with previous trauma” he suffered and will “focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

Primo, who was listed as out for the Spurs’ last two games due to injury, appeared to be a key piece for San Antonio’s present and future following a solid start to his NBA career. In his four appearances this season, Primo averaged seven points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game on 23.3 minutes a night.

