Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

NJ.com

Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1

Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1

Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round

Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Central, Group 2 football semifinals preview: Is there a rematch in the making?

The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Williamstown makes history, earns first-ever trip to a SJ final (PHOTOS)

Williamstown girls soccer is finally on the map. The third-seeded Braves greeted November with arguably the biggest win in program history Tuesday, pairing goals by Angela Oliveto and Sarah Nasatka with a brilliant defensive effort spearheaded by junior center back Makala Baker to beat No. 7 Washington Township, 2-0, in a South Jersey Group 4 semifinal game in Williamstown.
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Athletic Director Leaving For New Hope

Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

What towns are in Central Jersey? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Of course, there’s a Central New Jersey. That issue has been resolved. The issue...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

