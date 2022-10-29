Read full article on original website
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1
Junior Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist to help lift second-seeded Sparta, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over sixth-seeded Wayne Hills in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 Tournament in Sparta. Sparta will next face top-seeded Ramapo...
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinal recaps for Nov. 1
Kayla Wong and Sophie Tonino each scored a first-half goal to lead top-seeded Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Freehold. Ainsley Moy had the assist on Tonino’s goal...
Girls soccer: South Jersey Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
Elizabeth McCarron scored the only goal in a dicey South Jersey Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, as number one-seeded Palmyra defeated fourth-seeded Schalick 1-0, in Palmyra. McCarron’s first half goal would be the only shot on target in the entire match for Palmyra (17-1-2), which proved to be...
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Lydia Lekhal scores game’s only goal to lead Highland Park into CJ 1 final
There was nothing much separating second-seeded Highland Park and third-seeded New Egypt Tuesday night in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal contest. Except for a lick of paint and a rub of luck. The two teams were battling to host the Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional final Saturday, after...
Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round
Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Central, Group 2 football semifinals preview: Is there a rematch in the making?
The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
Volleyball photos: Monroe vs. Hillsborough, Central Group 4 quarterfinals on Nov. 1, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Girls soccer: Williamstown makes history, earns first-ever trip to a SJ final (PHOTOS)
Williamstown girls soccer is finally on the map. The third-seeded Braves greeted November with arguably the biggest win in program history Tuesday, pairing goals by Angela Oliveto and Sarah Nasatka with a brilliant defensive effort spearheaded by junior center back Makala Baker to beat No. 7 Washington Township, 2-0, in a South Jersey Group 4 semifinal game in Williamstown.
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Krall helps lead Florence one step closer to a third-straight sectional title
When the two-time defending NJSIAA sectional champion Florence boy soccer team went into the halftime huddle Monday, in its Central Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal contest against sixth-seeded Manville, the message from Head Coach Kyle Ballay was simple.
Central, Group 5 football semifinals preview: Top seeds set to face tough tests
The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.
baristanet.com
Montclair Athletic Director Leaving For New Hope
Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
Greg Schiano on Rutgers’ tunnel procedure in light of recent incidents at Michigan
Visiting teams share the same tunnel as Rutgers at SHI Stadium, but coach Greg Schiano feels confident about his program’s protocols and claimed timing has prevented the post-game altercations that have unfolded in recent weeks at the University of Michigan. “I think our guys do a great job with...
What towns are in Central Jersey? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Of course, there’s a Central New Jersey. That issue has been resolved. The issue...
Devils heat up after slow start in 5-2 win vs. Canucks: ‘Hey, we found a way’
The 62-year-old coach had grown accustomed to his team’s league-leading shots per game dominance (39.33 S/GP entering Tuesday), so their slow first period in Vancouver – where New Jersey trudged down the ice and got out-shot, 10-7, by a two-win Canucks team – was unsettling to him.
