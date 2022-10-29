Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
West Side Halloween drive-by shooting victim speaks out: ‘For this to happen, it’s unbelievable’
The victim revealed that she organized an Oct. 31 vigil for her cousin, who passed away days earlier from natural causes at age 38.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
14 people, including 3-year-old, shot Halloween night in Garfield Park drive-by shooting, police say
The number of victims is currently unknown.
Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot while walking to bus stop on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking to a bus stop in West Pullman Monday night. At about 6 p.m., the teen was walking to the bus stop in the 11700 block of South Loomis when he was shot. The boy was shot in the lower abdomen, and...
Highlands Today
Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting
At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night that sent shots flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, police said. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the three juvenile victims are a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old...
Chicago Journal
18-year-old shot multiple times in Back of the Yards during attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the early hours of Monday morning as he said he was fighting off an attempted robbery by two men, authorities said. According to police, the incident happened around 2:34 a.m. early Monday morning on the 1800 block of W. 43rd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's southwest side.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
cwbchicago.com
Pregnant robbery victim waits an hour for Chicago police response, then gives up and finds the offender herself: prosecutors
A pregnant Chicago woman called 911 twice to report that she had been robbed at knifepoint outside a laundromat on Friday evening, but Chicago police never responded. While extended wait times for police responses are common in Chicago, this case is a little different from most. The woman loaded her...
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times in the head and neck in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in the head and neck in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Hamilton near West Devon. The condition of the man is not known. This is a breaking news story. Check back for...
wjol.com
Two Search Warrants Executed On City’s East Side
On November 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM, members of the Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Investigations Division executed two search warrants as part of a larger investigation. The search warrants were executed at residences in the 600 block of Norton Avenue and the 700 block of Francis Street.
