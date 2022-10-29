ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

MINNESOTA (107) McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Towns 9-18 3-3 24, Gobert 0-1 7-7 7, Edwards 8-21 3-5 24, Russell 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 2-6 2-2 8, Reid 5-6 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-8 0-0 9, Nowell 4-13 2-3 10. Totals 37-87 20-24 107. PHOENIX (116) Bridges 7-10...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 3, Florida 1

Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Hooking), 5:06; Bennett, FLA (Interference), 14:47; Fischer, ARI (Interference), 19:10; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 19:54; Stecher, ARI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:54. Second Period_1, Florida, White 3 (Bennett, Mahura), 8:24. 2, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Guenther, Maccelli), 13:47 (pp). Penalties_Fischer, ARI (Tripping), 4:42; Carlsson, FLA (Hooking), 12:16;...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

CFP's first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Eco-activist sentenced to community service, no prison time

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a yearslong prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago. Joseph Dibee, 54, was a fugitive for more than...
SEATTLE, WA

