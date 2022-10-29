3 key matchups to watch as the Bears battle the Cowboys in Week 8

The Chicago Bears (3-4) have a chance to get back to .500, and to do it on the road against one of the NFC’s best, the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

Here are the three key matchups to watch for Sunday’s matchup between the Bears and Cowboys

1

Bears offensive line vs. Micah Parsons

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is the odds on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, and for good reason. He can make plays as an inside linebacker, on the outside, and with his hand in the dirt- the guy is a freak, and the key to Dallas’ defense. The Bears need to run a lot of quick action plays that get the ball out of Justin Fields’ hands quickly. They also need to adjust to where he is at on the field. If he’s on the outside on a third and short, run the ball up the middle. If he is inside on a second and medium, call a quick pass to the outside. Whatever Luke Getsy and Justin Fields can do to make Parsons as non-dominant as they can, they need to do it.

2

Bears receivers vs. Trevon Diggs

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Throwing at Diggs is a coin flip. He led the NFL in interceptions last season, and currently has three picks thus far. He is also liable to give up plays. On 40 targets, he’s given up 24 receptions, and someone like Darnell Mooney has the speed to make him pay. Chicago shouldn’t go to that well too much, but if they pick their spots, they could frustrate Diggs.

3

Bears secondary vs. Dak Prescott

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are tied for third in the NFL with eight interceptions. They have been opportune when needed, especially last week in New England. Jaquan Brisker’s interception set the tone for the rest of the game, and Chicago took over. If the Bears can rattle Dak early, he is known to play “hero ball” and try to do too much.