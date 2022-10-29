ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 key matchups to watch as the Bears battle the Cowboys in Week 8

By Jarrett Bailey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbrgK_0irgUDX700

The Chicago Bears (3-4) have a chance to get back to .500, and to do it on the road against one of the NFC’s best, the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

Here are the three key matchups to watch for Sunday’s matchup between the Bears and Cowboys

1

Bears offensive line vs. Micah Parsons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rUsk_0irgUDX700
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons is the odds on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, and for good reason. He can make plays as an inside linebacker, on the outside, and with his hand in the dirt- the guy is a freak, and the key to Dallas’ defense. The Bears need to run a lot of quick action plays that get the ball out of Justin Fields’ hands quickly. They also need to adjust to where he is at on the field. If he’s on the outside on a third and short, run the ball up the middle. If he is inside on a second and medium, call a quick pass to the outside. Whatever Luke Getsy and Justin Fields can do to make Parsons as non-dominant as they can, they need to do it.

2

Bears receivers vs. Trevon Diggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcabX_0irgUDX700
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Throwing at Diggs is a coin flip. He led the NFL in interceptions last season, and currently has three picks thus far. He is also liable to give up plays. On 40 targets, he’s given up 24 receptions, and someone like Darnell Mooney has the speed to make him pay. Chicago shouldn’t go to that well too much, but if they pick their spots, they could frustrate Diggs.

3

Bears secondary vs. Dak Prescott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJxtI_0irgUDX700
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are tied for third in the NFL with eight interceptions. They have been opportune when needed, especially last week in New England. Jaquan Brisker’s interception set the tone for the rest of the game, and Chicago took over. If the Bears can rattle Dak early, he is known to play “hero ball” and try to do too much.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Bears' trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are trading away young players for draft picks one day and doing the exact opposite the next. Nearly 24 hours after shipping out linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two draft picks, the Bears turned around and acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago sent the Steelers their own second-round pick to secure the big-bodied pass catcher that will hopefully become a prime target for quarterback Justin Fields for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News

The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy