Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday
A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
Updated Heisman trophy race odds no longer favor Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud has been among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy since before the season started, and for good reason. He has one whale of a 2021 campaign and was thought to be in position to be even better during his second year running the offense for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Legacy Jackson Wiley Says It “Would Mean A Lot” to Follow in His Father's Footsteps and Play for the Buckeyes One Day
Former Ohio State running back Michael Wiley remembers his recruiting process all too clearly. Although he had a successful prep career at Monte Vista (California) High School where he rushed for 1,901 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior, Wiley’s love of football was so great he just wanted to keep playing at the next level, even if it was at a community college. But his life changed forever when he visited OSU. The moment he stepped foot on campus, he remembers it instantly just “felt like home.”
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident
Two U-M players were outnumbered and swarmed by several Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Saturday's game...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Ohio State students protest university’s relationship with fossil fuels
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Outside a locked building holding the offices of Ohio State University’s top administrators, Isabella Guinigundo led the same chants, shouted the same demands on Friday that she’s been making for nearly two years: Ohio State needs to rethink its energy policies and priorities. More than 60 students joined Guinigundo and the […]
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Look: Video Of Gus Johnson Going To Airport Goes Viral
Some people can't stand to hear the sound of their own voice. Gus Johnson apparently isn't one of them. A commuter captured video (via The Checkdown) of the play-by-play announcer watching footage of his work from Saturday's game between Ohio State and Penn State. The fellow passenger knew this because...
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
