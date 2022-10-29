Former Ohio State running back Michael Wiley remembers his recruiting process all too clearly. Although he had a successful prep career at Monte Vista (California) High School where he rushed for 1,901 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior, Wiley’s love of football was so great he just wanted to keep playing at the next level, even if it was at a community college. But his life changed forever when he visited OSU. The moment he stepped foot on campus, he remembers it instantly just “felt like home.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO