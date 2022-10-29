ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

thecutoffnews.com

Missouri embraces defensive identity

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Terminology carryover helped Tigers improve defense

When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it. “The low-ego approach...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Drinkwitz explains personnel changes along O-line, at tight end

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz used the “definition of insanity” line in his weekly press conference Tuesday. The Tigers had been trotting the same five players out on the offensive line for a few weeks — since Mitchell Walters entered the lineup at right guard and Connor Wood replaced the injured Zeke Powell at right tackle — and weren’t getting the results they wanted.
COLUMBIA, MO
abccolumbia.com

Eight Gamecocks in double figures as #1 USC beats Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou is a slight underdog next weekend against Kentucky

Missouri is coming off a victory Saturday at South Carolina and Kentucky suffered a blowout loss to Tennessee, but the Wildcats were installed as a small favorite for their meeting next weekend with the Tigers in Columbia, Mo. The pointspreads for the coming week's college football games were posted Sunday...
COLUMBIA, MO
gamecocksonline.com

Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball

Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

High School Football Playoffs Start Friday Night

Friday night in high school football the playoffs get underway with two Kershaw County teams making an appearance. The Lugoff Elgin Demons; are in the playoffs in class 4A and will travel to West Florence to battle the Knights. Joe Johnson and Jeremy Murphy will bring you all the action starting at 7pm on 98.7FM and 1590AM Carolina’s County Classics. The Camden Bulldogs have home field throughout the playoffs as they will host the Lions from Loris Friday night. Nathan Martin and Randy Kambietz will bring you all the action starting at 7pm on Kool 102.7.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Eater

Peace of Soul Expands Vegan Breakfast Options in Columbia, South Carolina

Rise and shine, Columbia, South Carolina — Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen now offers vegan breakfast Wednesday through Saturday. That means servings of gluten-free French toast sticks, a vegan breakfast platter, organic grits, and plenty of good coffee before heading to work. While the pandemic shifted a lot of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Clemson Extension program aims to help Orangeburg County farmers achieve generational wealth

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Helping farmers build generational wealth is the goal of the Clemson Extension's Land Acquisition, Transfer, and Stewardship Workshop. “Farming is very unpredictable and we’re also price takers when you’re in farming so you have to go with whatever the market is doing," said area agribusiness agent Charlotte Maxwell.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

