ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Wednesday, November 2)

Wednesday night in the NBA always seems to line up with a ton of notable betting action on the board, and tonight is no different in the Association. We've got an 11-game slate on hand to sit back and wager on, highlighted with two nationally televised ESPN games. The early game features the Boston Celtics (4-2) against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the nightcap game out in Portland between the Trail Blazers (5-1) and Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) at 10:00 p.m. ET.
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy