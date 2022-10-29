JSU volleyball: Loud music, big energy speaks volumes in Gamecocks' win

Jacksonville State's Sophie Riemersma (16) had 13 kills Saturday. JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Stetson could ask for Jacksonville State to turn down the music, but the Hatters couldn't do much about the Gamecocks’ energy Saturday.

Jacksonville State's players love to have the music at their Pete Mathews Coliseum up full blast during pregame warmups. The music at JSU might be the loudest at an ASUN Conference volleyball arena — loud enough that a Stetson representative asked for it to be turned down a bit Saturday.