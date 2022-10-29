ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points

McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League

Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday

Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win

Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

