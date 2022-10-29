Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
Bol Bol bandwagon: How the Orlando Magic uncovered a potential rising star with a supersized starting lineup
For the casual NBA fan, there is only one Orlando Magic player popping up in water-cooler conversations: Paolo Banchero, this year's first overall pick who, at 19, already looks like a borderline All-Star. For NBA nerds, however, this Orlando roster, which has managed to win just one of its first seven games, is fast becoming a big talking point.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Takeoff, rapper from Migos, killed: Trae Young, Alvin Kamara, others react to musician's death
Takeoff, who made up one third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press. The Georgia-born rapper was 28. Takeoff, real name Kirsnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he was playing...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry has never opened a season on this kind of scoring binge, and the Warriors will be just fine
The Golden State Warriors are 3-4 to open the season with consecutive losses to the Hornets and Pistons, who did away with the Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night. Golden State has now given up at least 120 points in each of its first seven games to start the season. That's...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win
Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
