ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Primate died after becoming trapped in UK animal testing laboratory, dossier of blunders reveals

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oc1PI_0irgSlHH00

A primate undergoing experiments died in a British laboratory after becoming trapped behind a restraint device which staff failed to notice, a Home Office report reveals.

The accidental death was among a litany of blunders in the past three years set out in the report, which also discloses that:

  • four dogs were given “a substance not authorised for testing”
  • 120 fish died when water was drained from their tank
  • a sheep’s bone was fractured when surgery was carried out on the wrong leg
  • four mice died after an intravenous injection containing fragments of a pestle and mortar
  • five rabbits were left without water for more than 45 hours
  • and 1,300 fish died when chlorine was added to the wrong tank

The report , by the Animals in Science Regulation Unit, covering 2019 to 2021, also highlights how cases of failure by workers to provide adequate care almost doubled last year, to 34, against 18 in 2020, which was a fall from 31 in 2019.

Numbers of animals in cases of failure to comply with the law or licence conditions more than doubled between 2019 and last year from 1,600 to 3,400, after a slight fall in 2020 to 1,410.

When the primate crawled behind the crush-back in its enclosure, its absence was not noticed during checks for several days, the report reveals.

The root causes of the death were put down to lack of adequate maintenance and use of an enclosure “in which it was difficult to count animals accurately”.

Other bungles included 112 live rats being crushed to death when the box they were in was moved by mistake to a compactor.

And 16 rats suffocated to death after an isolator alarm and fan were switched off in error.

Eight new-born mouse pups died after their mother was mistakenly removed from the cage instead of their father; and two monkeys were left without food or water for more than 16 hours.

Two rats died due to “excessive head restraint during blood sampling”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDIT3_0irgSlHH00

The report does not identify the laboratories but many universities, as well as private companies, carry out animal testing .

In each year, animals died from being left without food or water, the report says. In 2019, 50 “non-compliance” cases (43 per cent) were due to a failure to provide adequate food or water and led to harm or death.

In 2020, the proportion fell to 25 per cent (23 cases) and last year it was 11 per cent – 14 cases.

Critics slated the regulator for not getting tough on the blunders by referring them for prosecution, and also said animal experiments were delaying medical treatments progress.

After the primate died, a letter of reprimand and a compliance notice, which included a decommissioning of the room, were sent.

After the dogs blunder, a letter of reprimand was sent and an inspector gave researchers “advice”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1ryt_0irgSlHH00

In the cases of the rat deaths, a letter of reprimand was sent and “internal personnel action” was taken over the animals crushed to death.

Kerry Postlewhite, of Cruelty Free International, said: “We call on the regulator to seek justice for these animals and enforce the law properly – crushing sentient creatures in a trash compactor should result in more serious consequences than a sternly worded letter.”

Carla Owen, chief executive of Animal Free Research UK, said: “We cannot claim to have high standards of welfare in British laboratories when animals have died from starvation, suffocation or water in their tanks being poisoned.

“It is all the more distressing that the suffering endured by animals in laboratories is ultimately in vain. This outdated practice fails people as well as animals, since the results of animal experiments cannot be reliably translated to people.

“This problem is contributing to the current medical research emergency, where patients and their families are left waiting for the progress that is so urgently needed.

“The government must take urgent action to support scientists in moving away from animal experiments and embracing cutting-edge, human-relevant research techniques.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “All establishments licensed to breed or supply animals are subject to the full requirements of the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act, which provides specific and detailed protections for animals used in science.

“We regularly assess licence-holders for compliance with the Act – including through announced and unannounced site visits – and take all allegations of potential non-compliance extremely seriously.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

UK’s ‘worst zoo’ where 486 animals died and keeper was mauled to death ‘failed to meet basic standards’

Britain’s “worst zoo” where nearly 500 animals died and a keeper was mauled to death failed to meet “basic standards” of animal welfare, an investigation found.International wildlife charity the Born Free Foundation launched an investigation into South Lakes Safari Zoo, Cumbria, after concerns were raised about the animals.They reported that the zoo had been overfeeding giraffes, leaving sloths out in the cold and confining rhinoceroses to “tiny stalls”. However the zoo described the report as containing “inaccurate presumptions” and “inaccurate clinical assessment”.In 2013, keeper Sarah McClay, from Glasgow, was mauled to death by a tiger and the zoo was...
The Independent

Shocking farm footage shows piglets with tails cut off and mothers crammed into tiny cages

Footage shot on British factory farms that show piglets with tails cut off, mother pigs in metal cages the size of a fridge and chickens struggling to breathe highlights typical conditions in which meat animals are reared, say activists.The World Animal Protection organisation says the photos and video “expose the myth” of the UK’s world-leading animal-welfare standards. It is calling on the government to ban new factory farms and prevent them from expanding.Investigators visited two UK pig factory farms housing both farrowing – breeding – pigs and those for slaughter.They said they saw pigs destined for meat crammed into...
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
COLORADO STATE
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
The Independent

The Independent

904K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy