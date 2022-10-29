GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO