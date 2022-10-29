Read full article on original website
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon to open JS Fitness and Wellness
Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon is bringing 25 years of experience in the personal training industry to Great Falls with the opening of JS Fitness and Wellness. The private facility will focus on personal training for clients of all ages and levels of fitness. "After 30 years of raising my...
montanarightnow.com
MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
Great Falls community upset over alleged firing of Albertsons store manager
Many people have contacted KRTV about the dismissal of Dan Baker as the manager of Albertsons on the west side of Great Falls.
Fairfield Sun Times
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
Trash talk: Great Falls considers options for solid waste collection
When you throw something in the trash in Great Falls, it will likely end up in one place: "The High Plains Landfill,” said Mark Juras, Great Falls Public Works senior civil engineer
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
