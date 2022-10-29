ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter

COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Katie Porter voted for Branda Lin, Treseder & Agran in Irvine!

I wrote recently about JUST SOME of the reasons that nobody (except for well-connected developers) should vote to re-elect Farrah Khan for Irvine mayor. One of those reasons was the fact that Farrah had stabbed priceless Congresswoman Katie Porter in the back by leaking texts critical of the local police to FOX NEWS – giving Republicans a weapon they’re busy trying to use against her. I’d assumed at the time that Katie had endorsed Farrah, and that it was too late for her to change that endorsement.
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

GGUSD beats county, state avg.

Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Bird says: put that candle out!

It could have been a tragic Halloween for a Santa Ana family, and especially for their pet bird. The Orange County Fire Authority received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive Street at 2:28 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, firefighter paramedic crews...
SANTA ANA, CA

