Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
Long Beach contracts out for concealed-weapon permit process; many details remain unclear
The move is a step toward Long Beach issuing more concealed-weapon permits, but it's still unclear who will be able to acquire one or when the city will begin accepting applications. The post Long Beach contracts out for concealed-weapon permit process; many details remain unclear appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter
COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County Supervisors declare opposition to all forms of antisemitism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday declaring Riverside County’s condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. “I heard from residents in the Fourth District that these are scary times,” said Supervisor Manuel Perez, who...
All 14 L.A. County branches of the NAACP give Sheriff Alex Villanueva a failing grade
All 14 branches of the NAACP in Los Angeles County have given Sheriff Alex Villanueva a failing grade. The branches said the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has failed to address many issues affecting Black communities under its jurisdiction.
LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son
Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
Bakersfield Channel
Kevin De Leon meets with Black community leaders following racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Los Angeles City Council member Kevin De Leon met with a group of African-American leaders in an attempt to apologize for racist remarks that were secretly recorded and then released to the community. Media was not allowed inside the meeting, but community leaders gave their...
Irvine Boosts Hotel Housekeeper Protections Following Safety Concerns From Workers
Maids in Irvine have been calling out what they say are nightmare working conditions and sexual harassment they’ve faced from guests – including people exposing themselves or trying to grab them. “Women are still having to face men without their clothes as they’re trying to clean a room....
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday.
Bass, Democratic supporters claim Caruso misleading voters about party loyalty, beliefs
Karen Bass's campaign is accusing Rick Caruso of lying about his beliefs as a recent convert to the Democratic Party.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
orangejuiceblog.com
Katie Porter voted for Branda Lin, Treseder & Agran in Irvine!
I wrote recently about JUST SOME of the reasons that nobody (except for well-connected developers) should vote to re-elect Farrah Khan for Irvine mayor. One of those reasons was the fact that Farrah had stabbed priceless Congresswoman Katie Porter in the back by leaking texts critical of the local police to FOX NEWS – giving Republicans a weapon they’re busy trying to use against her. I’d assumed at the time that Katie had endorsed Farrah, and that it was too late for her to change that endorsement.
orangecountytribune.com
GGUSD beats county, state avg.
Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
orangecountytribune.com
Bird says: put that candle out!
It could have been a tragic Halloween for a Santa Ana family, and especially for their pet bird. The Orange County Fire Authority received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive Street at 2:28 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, firefighter paramedic crews...
Man pleads no contest to murdering and raping women found dumped near L.A. freeways
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man recently pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting and killing two young women whose bodies were dumped near Los Angeles freeways in 2011. In a news release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas was convicted of killing 17-year-old Michelle...
foxla.com
Machete attack case one of hundreds dismissed in Riverside County due to lack of courtrooms
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney's office is appealing a felony assault case after it was one of hundreds thrown out in the county due to a lack of available courtrooms. Jose Luis Tapia, 51, is accused of attacking a man with a machete back on Aug....
spectrumnews1.com
New unified command center opens in Fullerton to help homeless population
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Hope Center will work with police liaisons, health care workers and case managers to tackle the homelessness crisis in a comprehensive way. The outreach workers will use a grid system to help locate people in need and respond.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin
The new eatery, located at 1775 Ximeno Ave. near the Traffic Circle, pays homage to Long Beach's creative and musical history. The post Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 2