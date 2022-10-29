ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fire destroys apartment complex in Lakewood

WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. 11 News This Morning looks back at childhood Halloween costumes!. Don't miss out! Be sure to head to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Halloween night!. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fellow lawmakers expressed shock and sadness at McKean's unexpected passing. Nice Halloween!
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

9 injured after apartment fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning apartment fire injured nine residents in Lakewood, according to 9NEWS. Three residents were treated at the hospital and six others were treated at the scene, the West Metro Fire Rescue said. Monday, West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 5 injured in east Denver shooting

DENVER — Officers are looking for three suspects after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Verbena Street and East Colfax Avenue, the Denver Police Department said. Police said officers were investigating the shooting in the 1400 block...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where you can donate a turkey to help the Denver Rescue Mission

DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission has begun its annual turkey drive in the hopes of collecting 15,000 turkeys for those experiencing homelessness and hunger in the metro area. The drive for frozen turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Denver Rescue Mission...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mile High Tree returning to Denver for 4th holiday season

DENVER — America's tallest digital tree is making a return to downtown Denver this holiday season. The Mile High Tree — a seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure — will feature light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Monday morning that three people found dead in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening may have been caused by an overdose. According to Denver Fire, crews were sent to the 4500 block of Kittredge Street as a medical response and tried to figure out what happened. Hazmat was dispatched as well but when the scene was cleared, all Denver Fire personnel left and DPD took over the incident.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week

DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rental assistance program to no longer accept applications

Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
DENVER, CO
