New York City, NY

Whitney Museum celebrates Halloween with new Edward Hopper exhibit

By Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7hgs_0irgRhma00

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — It was a magical, mysterious and even sometimes spooky day at the Whitney Museum of American Art the weekend before Halloween.

Kids and teenagers arrived in costume to create their own city projects tied to the museum’s new Edward Hopper exhibit . It was a way to introduce serious art in a fun, creative atmosphere.

“We’re really thinking about Hopper and his relationship to New York City,” said Dyeemah Simmons, director of social impact at The Whitney. “And we get children to explore their own creativity.”

Grandmother Janet Vasquez was thrilled with the day. “It’s a wonderful, safe space,” she said.

In another museum room, they were making their own special Halloween masks, including one child who was creating a mask for his Big Foot costume.

“It’s an upgraded, monster Big Foot,” said 9-year-old Miles Hollely.

There was even a scavenger hunt among all the Edward Hopper masterpieces. Matt Dojny, a father of two, was happy to see his sons learning about art while participating in the scavenger hunt.

“I think I found an abandoned building and a tunnel,” said 13-year-old Morgan Dojny.

Kim Conaty, the curator of the Hopper exhibit, was happy seeing children make the connection.

“I have been watching kids downstairs trying to create buildings, often empty, spooky buildings,” Conaty said.

The Whitney Museum of American Art offers free art programs for kids and teens every weekend. For more information, go to the Whitney Museum website .

PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

