numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (neck) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Zach LaVine (knee) is also available, while Coby White (quad) is a game-time decision. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
numberfire.com
Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Knicks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.0 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) available for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kessler was removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.4 minutes against Dallas. Kessler's Wednesday projection includes 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for Charlotte on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Martin played one minute off the bench in the season opener before leaving with a quad injury. He has been sidelined since and that is expected to continue on Wednesday. Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful again. Jalen McDaniels will benefit from extra minutes while Martin is out and Dennis Smith Jr. will continue to start.
numberfire.com
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. LaRavia continues to deal with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. LaRavia's Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Magic's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Tuesday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Tuesday. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Look for either Terrence Ross or Bol Bol to return to the bench and Suggs to rejoin the starting lineup.
