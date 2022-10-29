ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
fox29.com

Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns

CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy