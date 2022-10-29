Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
6abc
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a shooting found a woman and her two young children on the roof of a home screaming for help. It happened on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue in Port Richmond just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 33-year-old man was in...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
fox29.com
Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
Footage Released Of Suspects Sought In Fiery Philadelphia Homicide
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said shot another before setting fire to the victim's car. According to investigators, a 25-year-old man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in his burning car around 8:30 a.m. on April 18. The suspect caught on surveillance footage...
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
fox29.com
Police: 3 teens hurt after car leaves road, slams into tree in New Jersey
EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. - Three New Jersey teens were hurt when police say their car skidded off the road and struck a tree while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle at an intersection Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of...
Protest over Delco school's ban on hoodies ends in fights, 10 students arrested
Various fights broke out inside and outside the school in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, leading to the arrest of at least 10 students, with more arrests expected in the coming days.
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
fox29.com
Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns
CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
Comments / 6