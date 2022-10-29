ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO