FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly at Colorado
Winning convincingly is even more fun. What the Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) did to a Colorado (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) team in the midst of an identity reinvention, was fun. Everybody was involved, Shawn Aguano looked the part of a capable play caller, and the Devils were quite spooky to a Buffs team that was seeing ghosts. Let’s get into the Good, Bad, and Ugly.
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread
Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
Denver weather: Snow forecast for Thursday, Friday
Denver's weather will stay warm for one more day before a cold front pushes in Thursday afternoon.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Littleton’s ‘Sugaring Me Pretty’ Focuses on Advanced Hair Removal called ‘Sugaring’
Sponsored Content by Sugaring Me Pretty It’s time to talk about hair removal that’s good for your skin and will leave you feeling better than ever! ‘Sugaring’ is an advanced type of hair removal that is growing in popularity across the globe. GDC teamed up with the owner of ‘Sugaring Me Pretty,’ Leslie Sutherland, to […]
A new storm will hit Colorado later this week
It will be a nice start to the new month with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the Denver metro area. Our next storm system will move into the state on Thursday.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
This is the most popular Halloween costume in Colorado for 2022
The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Castle Rock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing cheeseburgers and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai restaurant...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
