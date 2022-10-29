ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houseofsparky.com

ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly at Colorado

Winning convincingly is even more fun. What the Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) did to a Colorado (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) team in the midst of an identity reinvention, was fun. Everybody was involved, Shawn Aguano looked the part of a capable play caller, and the Devils were quite spooky to a Buffs team that was seeing ghosts. Let’s get into the Good, Bad, and Ugly.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”

Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
TEMPE, AZ
Corn Nation

Nebraska Vs. Colorado Game Thread

Welcome back to another fun filled Sunday afternoon with Nebrasketball. We missed you and welcome you back with open arms. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner and today we have an old conference friend on the scheduled. The Huskers have headed to the great state...
LINCOLN, NE
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
DENVER, CO
High School Football PRO

Castle Rock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Legend High School football team will have a game with Douglas County High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CASTLE ROCK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy