numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
numberfire.com

Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench. Our models expect Robinson-Earl to play 11.0 minutes against the Magic. Robinson-Earl's Tuesday projection includes 3.9 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
numberfire.com

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu starting on Tuesday, Alex Caruso coming off the bench

Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Dosunmu will get the start on Tuesday with Alex Caruso moving to the bench. Our models expect Dosunmu to play 32.6 minutes against the Nets. Dosunmu's Tuesday projection includes 11.2 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (heel) available on Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McLaughlin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 16.2 minutes against Phoenix. McLaughlin's Tuesday projection includes 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
numberfire.com

Magic's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Tuesday

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Tuesday. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Look for either Terrence Ross or Bol Bol to return to the bench and Suggs to rejoin the starting lineup.
numberfire.com

Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com

Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.5 points,...
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for Charlotte on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Martin played one minute off the bench in the season opener before leaving with a quad injury. He has been sidelined since and that is expected to continue on Wednesday. Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful again. Jalen McDaniels will benefit from extra minutes while Martin is out and Dennis Smith Jr. will continue to start.
numberfire.com

Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against New Orleans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.9 minutes against the Pelicans. Toscano-Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com

Walker Kessler (illness) available for Jazz on Wednesday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Kessler was removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.4 minutes against Dallas. Kessler's Wednesday projection includes 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com

Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out on Wednesday

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Clippers on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tate...
