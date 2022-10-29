Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is dealing with a back issue and is questionable to face New Orleans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Davis' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Zach LaVine (knee) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. LaVine has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Nets on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Brooklyn. LaVine's Tuesday projection includes 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (knee) will not return on Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ross is dealing with a knee contusion and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Thunder. Ross will finish Tuesday's game with 1 assist, 0 points and 0 rebounds in 4 minutes...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey starting on Tuesday, Tre Mann coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Tre Mann moving to the bench. Our models expect Giddey to play 33.3 minutes against Orlando. Giddey's Tuesday projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench. Our models expect Robinson-Earl to play 11.0 minutes against the Magic. Robinson-Earl's Tuesday projection includes 3.9 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against the Heat. Lyles Wednesday projection includes 6.8...
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful for Charlotte on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Martin played one minute off the bench in the season opener before leaving with a quad injury. He has been sidelined since and that is expected to continue on Wednesday. Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful again. Jalen McDaniels will benefit from extra minutes while Martin is out and Dennis Smith Jr. will continue to start.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (eye) will not return on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (eye) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Herro suffered an eye injury in the first half of Tuesday's game and will not return. Max Strus started the second half in his place. Herro will finish Tuesday's game with 1...
numberfire.com
Utah's Rudy Gay (health protocols) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (health protocols) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gay has been removed from the injury report and will be available to face Dallas on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Dallas. Gay's Wednesday projection includes 7.0 points, 3.6...
Comments / 0