Effective: 2022-11-02 04:15:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-02 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting 25 to 40 mph with reduced visibility down to a half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing will significantly reduce visibility and could cause drifting of snow.

