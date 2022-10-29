Which Braves' Pitcher is a longshot for the CY Young?

Multiple Braves' players are up for awards this season. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson are just two of five Braves that are finalist for Silver Slugger Awards. Then there are the pair of rookies, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, that may end up splitting the NL Rookie of the Year Award. But what about the CY Young?

ESPN's CY Young Award predictor had an interesting name come up in the conversation, Braves' Pitcher Kyle Wright. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney reacted to the the prediction on Saturday's episode of "From the Diamond".

The predictor is based on multiple stats, strikeouts, saves, shutouts, wins, etc. Kyle Wright was the top candidate based on that criteria. The majority of that criteria being that Wright did lead the Majors in wins this season.

Cory McCartney did go on to clarify that this specific model has "only selected both winners eight times since 2002...it has about a 68% accuracy rate over the last 20 years."

While not likely, Wright does have a case, albeit a small one. Kyle Wright lead the leagues with wins, 174 strikeouts which was second place to only Sandy Alcántara, and the third most innings behind Max Fried and, once again, Sandy Alcántara, who is the favorite based on betting odds to win the award.

In the words of Lloyd Christmas, "So you're telling me there's a chance!"